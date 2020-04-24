Burning garbage illegal, says CIFS

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) is urging the public to take care with backyard bonfires following an increase in reports of fires in various neighbourhoods in recent weeks. Senior fire officers also reminded people that burning general waste on private property is prohibited by law. Burning garden waste is not illegal but people are still urged to try alternative options because of the health and safety issues of fires.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton said the fire service believes the increase in yard fires has been driven by the shelter-in-place order to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

“We understand that residents may have previously taken their own garden waste to the landfill or had it removed by landscapers and are now looking for alternative options to get rid of it,” he said. “Bonfires can become dangerous if not properly controlled but there are simple steps the public can follow to manage garden waste effectively and stay safe,” Charlton added.

Mulching or composting leaves is more environmentally-friendly than burning and can be used elsewhere in the garden. In addition, smoke from bonfires can impact people’s health, particularly for those with existing or underlying respiratory concerns, such as asthma or COVID-19. Small children and the elderly are more likely to be impacted by the effects of smoke.

Charlton urged people to be considerate of surrounding neighbours as smoke can become a nuisance. Under windy conditions, a bonfire can also become dangerous and difficult to control. If residents do still choose to light a bonfire, they are advised of the following safety tips.

• Only burn dry material as damp material causes more smoke

• Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case emergencies

• Don’t leave the bonfire unattended

• Don’t use gas or any other fuels to get the fire going as it may get out of control quickly

• Don’t burn anything close to your house, shed, fence or under electrical wires and cables

• Don’t burn aerosols, tyres, canisters or anything containing foam or paint. Many produce toxic fumes and some containers may explode causing injury

Most importantly, residents should call 911 in the event of an emergency.