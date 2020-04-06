British prime minister in intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

(CNS): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (55) has been admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, his office in Downing Street said Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is now deputizing “where necessary”. Johnson was first admitted to hospital on Sunday, when his staff played down concerns over his health.

A statement from government officials at 10 Downing Street released Monday evening read:

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

Speaking at the press briefing Monday, the premier and governor both sent their best wishes to the UK leader and his family.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said this illustrated the unpredictability of the disease as Johnson was a relatively young, fit and energetic person. “This virus is no respecter of persons,” he said, noting that Prince Charles (71) had had only very mild symptoms and had bounced back quickly while Johnson is now in intensive care.

Governor Martyn Roper also said the news showed how dangerous this virus really is, as he and the premier both urged people to stay home and avoid catching the disease because no one knows how it will effect them.