Brac records first COVID-19 case

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Saturday’s press briefing

(CNS): The first positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed on Cayman Brac in a patient who had contact with a person with a travel history. This was one of six positive cases reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Saturday, one of whom had no connection with anyone who previously tested positive or a travel history. Dr Lee said he was concerned about the patterns of transmission now from interconnected positive cases.

In total 46 results were revealed at Saturday’s COVID-19 update. Twenty-seven of them were from the students at the government facility, all of which were negative, and the rest came from the community, including 13 negative samples. Four of the positive cases today all had travel histories, Dr Lee said.

This means that public health officials have now tested 319 people in Cayman and 35 were positive.

The CMO said he had no updates on the health status of anyone testing positive, but there had been no more hospital admissions of people with serious symptoms related to the coronavirus. Currently, there is just one patient in hospital with respiratory symptoms who has COVID-19.

Dr Lee said that the person on Cayman Brac who is positive for the virus was tested because they had symptoms, but did not indicate that those symptoms were serious.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that this result was of grave concern. He has previously said that trying to prevent the virus from reaching the Brac had been an important objective, given the number of elderly people living there.

McLaughlin said the situation in Cayman grows more worrying every day as we are now into community transmission. This underscores the point he has frequently made about the absolute necessity for physical distancing, staying away from each other and frequent hand washing.

He said that these were the best prevention measures. While he still believes that the social distancing measures in place could prevent widespread transmission around the community, the situation in Cayman Brac was “hugely worrying”, McLaughlin said, noting the island’s demographics.

“If this virus gets loose in Cayman Brac, I am afraid there are going to be many, many funerals,” he said, as as he urged people to cooperate with the restrictions put in place and do everything possible to stop the virus from truly taking hold.

McLaughlin warned that the future was going to be grim and pointed out that with every positive case, “we restart the clock” when it comes to the longer term goal of gradually opening up the community and the economy.

A key factor in the medium-term goal of lifting some restrictions is testing. And while the governor has been very upbeat about securing some 200,000 test kits from South Korea, Dr Lee was a little more pessimistic about when Cayman will get the kits and other equipment it really needs to manage this pandemic, or at the very least begin testing healthcare workers and essential employees on the front line of exposure.

Dr Lee said that while 1,700 reagents kits were expected on the British Airways flight next Tuesday, Cayman’s stocks of swabs are now very low, among other essential equipment. He said he was waiting on supplies, but every time the HSA succeeds in securing some essential supplies, they begin to run low on others. He said there are a number of orders out there but no certainties about when things appear.

Clearly wanting to test those who have a lot of contact with the public, he said that could not begin to happen until there were more test kits here. He said they were sourcing swabs and other parts of the test kits from various places, but given the challenges in securing orders for every country, things remained vague. He said it was difficult to say when the supplies we need would arrive and when any kind of effective testing programme could begin.

The governor, however, said he had been able to confirm that around 1,000 swabs would be on the BA flight. He said this would help with testing and emphasized the plans to ramp up testing as soon as possible.

If Cayman can begin testing to any significant degree, it would enable some easing of the restrictions and better management of the spread of the virus.

But the premier also made it clear that, even if Cayman was to contain the community spread, the virus is raging all around us and things were going to be tough for the rest of the year, especially for those in the hospitality industry.

He said that while the Cayman Islands was going to keep its borders closed, the government was going to do what it could to help those who want to leave wherever possible, and they should begin planning to depart.

The premier said that officials were now keeping track of the numbers of people and where they wanted to go through the travel hotline. He said government was planning to use Cayman Airways to take people to Miami and other regional destinations, but the first thing to do was get the number of people wanting to go. However, he warned that this could be more difficult for those wanting to travel to India, the Philippines or other destinations beyond this region.

The governor indicated that it may be possible to use another UK flight from here that would enable people to get to London, and then on from there to their own home countries.

Go to CNS Local Life for the latest PSAs regarding the COVID-19 health crisis and access all relevant links, including local and global statistics.

See the full press briefing on CIGTV: