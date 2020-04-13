Beaches close until end of current curfew

Smith Barcadere

(CNS): Following warnings about the abuse of the COVID-29 curfew exercise exemption by people who are hanging out together at the beach, government has blocked access to all public beaches and areas of the coast below the high water mark. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said policing the beach is too challenging and the risk to the community of spreading COVID-19 is too high. This means the beaches are now closed to all for exercising and swimming until at least 17 April.

The problems began on Good Friday when, according to Premier Alden McLaughlin, the amount of people drinking and partying in large groups had caused serious concern and was very worrying for government. It coincided with the news that there were eight more positive cases of COVID-19, six of which could not be traced to a specific travel case. The results made it clear that the virus has a grip in the community, meaning more social distancing, not less, is needed to contain it.

Despite the concern about people’s behaviour on Friday, the commissioner confirmed that no one will be prosecuted because, when police officers approached the groups on the beach breaching curfew, the groups began to disperse and walk on the beach, claiming to be exercising, which made it hard for officers to issue the formal prosecution citations.

With the supermarkets and banks already posing a huge public health risk, the difficulties managing the beach has led to that being the next casualty. It has also risked moving Cayman further towards a more stringent lockdown, as government considers how it will manage the next curfew period, when the current ‘shelter in place’ daytime and hard nighttime lockdown order comes to an end on Friday.

Speaking at Monday’s COVID-19 update, McLaughlin warned that government may impose even more restrictions as it continues efforts to contain the community spread.

Answering criticisms that government does not have a plan, the premier explained that the primary aim remained the suppression of the virus with the lockdown. He said the only known successful means of controlling the spread of the virus in any country has been strict social distancing measures to keep people apart. The other element to help us through the pandemic is testing. McLaughlin added that by the end of this week officials would begin aggressive testing across the community.

The only way that the economy can restart here, the premier said, was to stamp out the virus. It was “deeply concerning” so see people arguing for allowing the elderly and vulnerable people to die, he added, and made it clear that was not the approach of government or himself, and whatever measures were required to give everyone here a chance to survive, government would do it.

It was for that reason that the decision was made to close the beaches, McLaughlin said, because people were reckless and apparently blind to the “ravages of this virus”.

Once again, he warned that if people do not follow the social distance restrictions, the virus will continue to creep through the community and it will require government to impose a much harder lockdown. McLaughlin raised the possibility of the imposition of a 21-day full lockdown where only one person was allowed out of a household once a week to get essential supplies.

“We can’t get down to July and August under these restrictive provisions which are constantly being breached by the minority,” the premier added, as he warned it only takes a few people to spread the virus.

Pointing to the breaching of mandatory isolation in the apartment complex in George Town today, McLaughlin described it as a real concern, as he urged people to be on their guard and to stay at home because it is the safest place you can be. He pointed out that no one knows who has it.

The curfew would stretch out interminably and it would only get worse if people do not obey the current curfew rules, he warned. Government was not going to let the virus spread unchecked by relaxing any of the rules and it would employ every possible measure to stop that from happening, the premier warned, as he made it clear what the government’s aim was.

However, he did raise the concept of a potential future exit strategy. While mass testing and then isolating those who are positive will be critical to the lifting of curfew restrictions and reopening businesses, he said that the starting point would be 14 clear days.

He said if the Cayman community can go for a period of two weeks without any positive results, then government could begin to explore lifting certain restrictions step by step. As each restriction was lifted, the premier explained, the authorities would monitor the situation and wait to see if more positive cases emerged. If they did not, then gradually more areas of domestic life could reopen.

However, he warned that opening the schools and allowing large gatherings of people would be the very last things it would allow because of the significant risk they would still pose.