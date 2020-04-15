Appeal set against people’s port vote

Shirley Roulstone (right) and her lawyer, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): Listings for the Court of Appeal spring session published Wednesday show the Cayman Islands Government is still, regardless of the circumstances, pursuing its appeal against a court ruling on how it handled the people’s referendum for the cruise port project. However, Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is instructing the government lawyers making the appeal, said he knows nothing about it going ahead.

CNS understands that lawyers acting in the case for Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign group, had approached government about a postponement until September, but the case has been listed as a Zoom hearing for 8am on 6 May for two days.

Despite the public listing and the fact that he has driven the response to the people-initiated referendum petition from the get-go, the premier claimed he was unaware that the case was going ahead.

“I have not been informed of any such matter. I will have to get a report from the attorney general before I am prepared to comment,” he said.

What was, just a few weeks ago, a matter of significant national importance has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The likelihood that the cruise industry will return to anywhere near its pre-covid-19 state appear increasingly unrealistic. Some cruise lines, including Carnival according to international media reports, are facing serious financial difficulties, putting into question its resolve to invest in the cruise ports here.

Less than two weeks before Cayman began going into lockdown following its first positive case of coronavirus, the Cayman Islands Government had been ordered to quash the referendum law it passed to pave the way for the people’s vote on the cruise port project.

In Justice Tim Owen’s ruling, delivered in February, he found that government’s attempts to set the people’s referendum had been incompatible with the Constitution. And he made an additional order last month requiring government to start the process with a general people-initiated referendum law before drafting a specific law to meet the requirements of this petition.

However, the law has not been withdrawn and government is continuing to appeal the full ruling. But it has not yet made its grounds of appeal public and nothing has appeared on the judicial website showing the arguments government plans to make next month when it appears in the court of appeal.

Given the current lockdown to manage the coronavirus outbreak, it is impossible to hold a public vote any time soon, so at this point it is not clear what government will gain if it wins its appeal.

The CPR group still wants to hold this crucial vote at some point because even if the cruise lines that are part of the current proposed project pull out or the industry goes into decline, it is important for the question to be settled about the level of support for such a project. But it is clear that the membership is content to wait. Several members of the group have publicly stated that the most sensible time to hold it would be on the day of the General Election next year.