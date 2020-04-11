Airport and port closure extended

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ borders will remain closed until at least the end of May as Cabinet has extended last week’s order closing the airports and the ports to passenger traffic to protect this country from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The cargo ports will remain open for goods and the airport for emergencies. The only people likely to pass through the borders will be those leaving on charters organised by government to fly foreign nationals home and return Caymanians stranded abroad.

At Thursday’s press briefing Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed the decision to keep Cayman’s borders closed through the end of next month but he has indicated on several occasions over the last few weeks that Cayman is likely to be closed to all visitors until the end of the year.

The premier also said that no cruise ships would be calling here, despite international media reports that some cruise lines were claiming they would be back at sea in May and calling on Caribbean destinations including Grand Cayman. “They made those publications without any consultations with us,” he said.

The optimism of the cruise companies appears to have been misplaced, given that in an order issued on Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its ‘no sail order’ for cruise ships in American waters, possibly for as much as 100 days, due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus around the world.

The CDC directive harshly criticised the industry’s handling of the outbreaks of the virus on multiple ships. CDC director Robert Redfield said cruise ships should not set sail again until COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency, the agency rescinds or modifies the order or for 100 days, whichever comes first.

According to the order, the CDC found that “cruise ship travel exacerbates the global spread of COVID-19, and that the scope of this pandemic is inherently and necessarily a problem that is international and interstate in nature and has not been controlled sufficiently by the cruise-ship industry or individual state or local health authorities”.

Cruise ships are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19 and other diseases because the ships confine large numbers of people to small spaces for long periods. “Everybody has witnessed the tragedy within the tragedy of this pandemic,” Redfield said.

In recent weeks at least 10 ships reported crew or passengers who tested positive for coronavirus or experienced symptoms.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a public relations disaster for the cruise sector and some people believe this could spell the beginning of the end for the mega-ship industry. The ease with which COVID-19 spread on the ships where passengers were infected and how badly the virus was handled on those ships have added the cruise companies’ woes. Even before the pandemic, they were already losing of favour is some ports of call, as well as dealing with an appalling environmental record and the growing awareness of the industry’s exploitation of workers

Despite President Donald Trump’s suggestion that cruise companies would be part of the US business bailout, the industry was not included largely because almost all of their ships are registered and companies incorporated overseas, so they pay very little in taxes to the US government.

Although Trump, who is close friends with Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corporation, is a huge supporter of the industry, it was not included in the $2 trillion stimulus package, leaving the future of the sector in question.

Nevertheless, despite the multiple problems and the extended shutdown the cruise companies now face, some economists believe the industry could bounce back, with some lines positioned better that others.

Carnival, which is believed to be one of the cruise companies facing serious financial problems, said last month that while it did not need a bailout, it would like a loan guarantee from the US government.