Airlift setback as Nicaragua closes borders

| 17/04/2020 | 1 Comment
    Passengers bound for Miami practice social distancing (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    CAL aircraft bound for Miami on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    Pilots for the Miami evacuation flight on Friday (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    Gate staff wear facemasks (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    Crew for the Miami evacuation flight on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    Air Traffic staff at Owen Roberts Airport on Friday (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)
    CAL aircraft bound for Miami on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Two evacuation flights to Nicaragua planned for Saturday been cancelled. They would have flown home almost 160 Nicaraguan nationals who have been stuck in the Cayman Islands since the borders here were closed a month ago. Cayman Airways said it had been informed Friday that the Nicaraguan Government had closed its borders and tomorrow’s charters would not be able to go ahead. Governor Martyn Roper revealed the bad news at the regular COVID-19 briefing today.

“It is with regret that the Nicaraguan Government have this morning closed their borders and will not be accepting the return of their citizens,” he said. “This is incredibly disappointing, given that we had close to 160 people booked on Cayman Airways flights to Managua tomorrow. The Nicaraguan Government will reconsider the opening of their borders once the global crisis has eased.”

Roper said he had spoken to Nicaragua’s foreign minister twice on Friday morning but he was not prepared to accept the flight because the government there believed that in order to keep its people safe, it must keep the borders closed to everyone.

However, the governor said those Nicaraguan people who would have left tomorrow will be assisted. “I appreciate that many people who booked on those flights may now find themselves stuck on Island without accommodation and funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cayman Airways said its reservations agents are in the process of contacting the affected passengers about the cancellation of the Managua repatriation flights. They can also call 949-Passengers to receive a refund back to their original form of payment for their tickets.

Despite that bad news, two flights did depart for the United States taking people to Miami. One of those flights also returned around 80 Caymanians who have gone into government mandated quarantine.

A flight from Grand Cayman to Canada being organised by the Canadian government is still schedule to leave Monday. Anyone who wishes to get on that evacuation flight should register online here (Registration of Canadians Abroad) and click on the link “online registration”.

The governor also confirmed that a second British Airways charter flight from London will be coming to Cayman the week starting 27 April. It will bring more medical and other supplies as well as a few more Caymanians still stuck in the UK. Seats will be available for the return leg and details of how to get on that air-bridge will be revealed next week, Roper said.

He stressed that people should not call the hotline regarding this particular flight.

Those who were due to leave on the Nicaraguan charter and are now in need of urgent support are asked to contact government directly.

Work permit holders

Tel: 244 8000 or email cigcovidsupport@gov.ky

The helpline is open seven days a week. Applications for assistance are also available at all supermarkets and gas stations.

Residents

Tel: 946 0024 or email nauinfo@gov.ky

Cayman Airways cancelled repatriation flights to Nicaragua Fact SheetDownload

See the press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start where the governor talks about the evacuation flights:

  1. Anon says:
    17/04/2020 at 6:54 pm

    If we hadn’t dithered so long they would have been in Managua by now. I hope these poor unemployed will get more than a single $150 food voucher to support them for the next 6 months.

