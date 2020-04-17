Airlift continues with flight to Canada

Governor Martyn Roper at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): As evacuation flights begin this weekend taking expats stuck here to the United States and Nicaragua, Governor Martyn Roper has confirmed that a flight will be leaving here early next week to airlift people to Canada. However, this is being organised by the Canadian government and will be for Canadian nationals only. Those wishing to get on the plane must register online here (Registration of Canadians Abroad) and click on the link “online registration”.

The governor is asking other foreign nationals who want to leave for other countries to call the travel hotline, which remains open but calls are increasing all the time. Four people are manning the hotline on weekdays from 9am to 5pm and people who cannot get through are asked to keep trying.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce is now getting involved in the repatriation and evacuation efforts and is asking people to contact them about potential airlift. It appears that the Chamber will be passing this information to the governor’s office.

Members should email details of their employees or former employees who need to leave to info@caymanchamber.