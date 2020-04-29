Airfield work sped up but end date will be missed

Easterly view of the new apron expansion, which will have the capacity of parking four aircraft

View of the west end of the runway at Owen Roberts international Airport

(CNS): The border closure in Cayman has drastically cut down air traffic and has given the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) a chance to speed up the airfield work at Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town. But it’s still unlikely that the project will be completed before the original target date of September because the foreign experts are not able to enter the country as a result of the shut-down.

Officials have said the upgrade project has accelerated over the last few weeks after the work started in November but hit some technical hitches when the new runway was damaged by an aircraft. Even though a considerable amount of work has now been done, the team of experts required to work on the apron will not be able to enter anytime soon, which means that the job cannot be finished.

There are, however, five other jobs that will be finished on time, officials have said.

This includes the rehabilitation of the existing runway surface to increase its strength and durability, a runway extension, a new parallel taxiway, the filling of the ponds within the airfield perimeter and establishing an airfield perimeter road. These projects are all moving at pace, the airport officials said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are very pleased with the progress we have made in bringing big improvements to service, operations and safety standards at our airports and remain committed to enhancing the services and amenities we provide to our traveling public,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “As a result of the Cayman Islands Government’s temporary suspension of international flights to and from Owen Roberts International Airport… some aspects the Airfield Upgrade Project works are moving ahead of schedule.”

The airport boss explained that the runway strengthening consists of three layers of new asphalt, and the paving of the second layer was completed in mid-April. The third and final layer, which will include paved runway shoulders, will take about three weeks and should be finished by the middle of next month.

The runway extension and blast deflector is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed by late June with the taxiway under construction that is expected to be finished in July. Meanwhile the airfield ponds have already been filled in on the west end of the runway with the remaining two ponds to be finished next month along with the perimeter road.

The apron expansion work, however, which began in November has no completion date. Officials said the specialist UK concrete crew required for the project probably will not be permitted entry to Cayman until the borders re-open, which means the target completion date for the full project is probably still going to be missed.