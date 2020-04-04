Aircraft sourced to bring 200k test

Governor Martyn Roper at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The 200,000 test kits that the Cayman Islands government has ordered from a South Korean company will be ready for delivery next Wednesday, and Governor Martyn Roper said he believes that a means of getting them here has been identified. He also said that, despite getting so many kits, government will not be forcing every resident to be tested.

Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, the governor said that his office had identified a private aircraft that will be able to collect the kits and get them here before the end of next week.

As he announced what he said was really good news he explained that the government has purchased 200,000 kits because that was the minimum order that it was able to make, given the current global demand for these kits. He explained that a special deal had to be negotiated to even get that size lot, as it was smaller than those ordered by other nations.

“This doesn’t mean we are seeking to test everybody on the island but it does give us the capacity… and we will need to work out the most appropriate policy for testing moving forward,” he said.

Roper said he did not want to reveal the cost of these tests until they were here, but he confirmed that the Cayman government was paying for the kits and not the UK.

However, having so many tests will give Cayman a significant advantage in managing the spread of COVID-19, and if its spread through the community continues to be curtailed and moves at a gradual pace, it could lead to the opening up of the economy much sooner that would be possible without them.

Having enough kits to allow everyone access to testing if they want will help identify the positive but asymptomatic individuals who pose the highest risk to community spread and isolate them until they are in the clear.

It will also help protect healthcare workers and front-line essential workers and allow those who have recovered to confirm they are in the clear, all of which could pave the way for some restrictions to be lifted.

