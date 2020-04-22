700 tests in pipeline after 8 more negative samples

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): After a day of maintenance at the HSA lab yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had just eight results to reveal at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, all of which were negative. But the CMO said that another 150 samples were going through the machine and a further 700 were pending. He said more than fifty tests for people still in quarantine after returning to Cayman on the air-bridge and another 30 for clinical reasons were being prioritised.

MLAs will be in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday dealing with laws to help Cayman navigate its way through the current coronavirus health crisis. Therefore, the usual daily update will be replaced by a briefing from healthcare professionals across the island focusing on the management of the virus itself.

Meanwhile, the patients suffering from the virus who have been admitted to hospital are all improving and none are on ventilators. Currently, only seven people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have officially recovered, but Dr Lee said that in the next batch of results that number should jump up significantly.