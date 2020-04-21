400 ‘screening’ samples in testing queue
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had no test results to give at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing because the testing machines were going through “scheduled maintenance and quality checks” again, he said. However, around 400 samples have now been taken from front-line hospital workers in the first batch of ‘screening’ samples given by people with no symptoms of this novel coronavirus, which are now waiting to be tested.
These results will be ready before the end of this week and will be the first real indication of the likely extent of the spread of the virus in the Cayman Islands, De Lee said. He explained that a significant number of samples will continue to be taken over the coming days and in less than two weeks after starting to take screening samples, the numbers should have reached well over a thousand.
The CMO said the first groups to be tested in this new ramped up testing programme would include all patients being admitted to, or already in, hospital for any condition, those whose healthcare provider believes may have some similar symptoms to those connected to COVID-19, as well as all the healthcare providers and other front-line hospital workers, who have already begun to come forward to be tested.
He said inmates and prison officers will also be tested as a separate baseline and part of this expansion of testing, which will grow over time.
Front-line people will be the first to be screened, Dr Lee explained, but officials in public health are thinking about other larger groups of people that could be screened for the virus, such as a proportion of the construction industry or a more random population survey may be undertaken.
The need for wider testing now feeds into managing the health aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the strategy to relax the curfews. Once the Public Health Department is able to see results in significant numbers from those who are not showing signs of illness, it will not only be able to contact trace and isolate those who are positive but also begin to understand how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community.
This information is what will eventually allow the government to shape its policy for slowly easing the restrictions and, phase by phase, re-start the domestic economy.
“We are waiting to see what the initial results of the first screenings show, really to guide us over how much further effort to put into this and in which particular direction we should go,” Dr Lee said. “We have not yet got a hard and fast protocol for what the future of testing will be.”
Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out how important these screening tests will be to informing his government’s decisions because the current test results give a distorted picture of the likely spread of the virus in Cayman. He said some people think we are “really in trouble” because the rate of testing at the moment is some 8-9%.
But the premier said that he did not think this was really a representative percentage of the entire population, given how widespread the virus is likely to be. He noted that the only people tested so far have been those who are sick or their direct contacts, and they had even expected that number to be higher.
“A broader sampling of people who are at least on first blush healthy will give us a better indication of the likely incidence of the virus in the community,” he added.
During Tuesday’s briefing the premier again said that if the results from the increased testing show that the virus is not widespread in Cayman, then the restrictions can start to be lifted. But he warned that easing restrictions too early was dangerous. Testing front-line staff who appear not to be sick will give a real indication of the prevalence of COVID-19 here and help government to make safe decisions, he said.
One of the premier’s greatest fears, he revealed, is that there is a large number of front-line workers who have the virus but are asymptomatic. And the only way to know what that number might be is to test.
“We believe that will give us a pretty good idea in terms of risk and allow us to make assessments about what we should and should not be doing in terms of furthering or lessening the restrictions on the movement of people,” he said.
McLaughlin has also said on a number of previous occasions and repeated the position Tuesday is that Cayman is in a position to watch what other countries do and see what appears to work before making decisions here. He said it was important to learn lessons, not just from the successes but also the mistakes. He said said that one country Cayman would not be following suit with was the United States.
See the press briefing in full on CIGTV below, set to start at Dr Lees remarks:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
What we are going to watch is how the UK is plunging into an economic depression.
https://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/1266653/UK-coronavirus-economy-financial-markets-eu-economic-crisis-covid-19-latest-news
And when the UK and the EU are in a depression and desperate for funds, do you think the pressure on the offshore financial services industry is going to increase or decrease? Tourism used to be a fall back of a sort, but government policy is obliterating that industry. Covid-19 could well be the straw that broke the camel’s back and sent Cayman back into poverty.
Dr Lee, here’s a sneak preview of what you might find with your expanded screening samples, from an article published by the New York Times today just a few hours after your briefing:
https://nyti.ms/2xNoUOl
For those not able to access it, this reports results of two large-scale volunteer testing studies in California, finding that:
“Two new studies using antibody tests to assess how many people have been infected with the coronavirus have turned up numbers higher than some experts had expected.”
“In Los Angeles County, researchers conducted tests at drive-through sites and at participants’ homes and estimated that 2.8 percent to 5.6 percent of the county’s adult population carried antibodies to the coronavirus. There are 10.4 million people in Los Angeles County. If accurate, that would mean that 220,000 to 442,000 residents had been exposed. By comparison, only 8,000 cases had been confirmed in the county by early April, when the testing was done.”
“If the numbers prove accurate, the coronavirus may be much less deadly than originally expected, with a fatality rate more closely resembling that of a seasonal flu strain than a pandemic of profound lethality.”
“Nobody knows the truth — let’s be honest,” Dr. Ioannidis said of the prevalence figures. “But if I had to guess, I would say it is probably higher than our estimate.”
“For vulnerable people, like those in nursing homes, the virus obviously is a terrible threat. But the new data suggest most adults will experience milder to asymptomatic infections.”
“This is very consistent with the fact that the virus is very common but not killing at the rate we thought,” Dr. Ioannidis said.
***
So there we have it, as many commenters have written in these forums over the past month this virus is about as lethal as seasonal flu, only to be viciously shouted down by others, even attacked by the moderators! The Public Health England estimates (key word) of deaths and hospitalizations in Cayman held up at Friday’s government briefing as the basis for their policy actions are miles and miles from reality, a travesty.
As the Dr. quoted in the article says, the virus is a terrible threat to the vulnerable population. Let there be no question about that, from either side of the debate. With data like this, the CI Gov’t needs to immediately refocus its approach to targeted measures using all of its ample and idled manpower to protect the elderly and the sick and stop this insane and unsupportable police state lockdown of everyone else and the unnecessary destruction of businesses and families’ livelihoods it’s causing. The laudable objective of having no deaths in the islands, and a functioning local economy, are not mutually exclusive, and the latter objective can no longer be so crassly dismissed a reflection of one’s own “narcissism”.
It’s becoming very clear who the tools are
This shit is tiresome. Free the people.
It seems very odd selection to me. Hospital patients and prison inmates are not out in the community. I would much rather see us testing supermarket workers. Is there a sensitivity that they will spook people? Or that those workers (or their employers) don’t want to know the results if there is a bunch of positives? What about delivery drivers? These all seem more important to evaluating “community transmission” … Or has that goal changed again?!?
It will be interesting to see if these military personal arriving from the U.K. will be subjected to the same protocol that the others arriving from there were subjected to. In other words, will they be tested for Covid and put into quarantine for 14 days like all of the students, etc were or will they be given an exemption on this because they are military. Let’s hope they do the right thing with them.
Perhaps Wendy can ascertain the test results for the incoming BA passengers. I understand they will be available Friday and I certainly hope they are, as that will be 18 days they have been cooped up in a hotel room without being allowed a single breath of fresh air. Contrast this with the covid positive clusters who were allowed to stay in their own homes from day 1 without 24 hour security.