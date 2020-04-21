400 ‘screening’ samples in testing queue

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had no test results to give at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing because the testing machines were going through “scheduled maintenance and quality checks” again, he said. However, around 400 samples have now been taken from front-line hospital workers in the first batch of ‘screening’ samples given by people with no symptoms of this novel coronavirus, which are now waiting to be tested.

These results will be ready before the end of this week and will be the first real indication of the likely extent of the spread of the virus in the Cayman Islands, De Lee said. He explained that a significant number of samples will continue to be taken over the coming days and in less than two weeks after starting to take screening samples, the numbers should have reached well over a thousand.

The CMO said the first groups to be tested in this new ramped up testing programme would include all patients being admitted to, or already in, hospital for any condition, those whose healthcare provider believes may have some similar symptoms to those connected to COVID-19, as well as all the healthcare providers and other front-line hospital workers, who have already begun to come forward to be tested.

He said inmates and prison officers will also be tested as a separate baseline and part of this expansion of testing, which will grow over time.

Front-line people will be the first to be screened, Dr Lee explained, but officials in public health are thinking about other larger groups of people that could be screened for the virus, such as a proportion of the construction industry or a more random population survey may be undertaken.

The need for wider testing now feeds into managing the health aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the strategy to relax the curfews. Once the Public Health Department is able to see results in significant numbers from those who are not showing signs of illness, it will not only be able to contact trace and isolate those who are positive but also begin to understand how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community.

This information is what will eventually allow the government to shape its policy for slowly easing the restrictions and, phase by phase, re-start the domestic economy.

“We are waiting to see what the initial results of the first screenings show, really to guide us over how much further effort to put into this and in which particular direction we should go,” Dr Lee said. “We have not yet got a hard and fast protocol for what the future of testing will be.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out how important these screening tests will be to informing his government’s decisions because the current test results give a distorted picture of the likely spread of the virus in Cayman. He said some people think we are “really in trouble” because the rate of testing at the moment is some 8-9%.

But the premier said that he did not think this was really a representative percentage of the entire population, given how widespread the virus is likely to be. He noted that the only people tested so far have been those who are sick or their direct contacts, and they had even expected that number to be higher.

“A broader sampling of people who are at least on first blush healthy will give us a better indication of the likely incidence of the virus in the community,” he added.

During Tuesday’s briefing the premier again said that if the results from the increased testing show that the virus is not widespread in Cayman, then the restrictions can start to be lifted. But he warned that easing restrictions too early was dangerous. Testing front-line staff who appear not to be sick will give a real indication of the prevalence of COVID-19 here and help government to make safe decisions, he said.

One of the premier’s greatest fears, he revealed, is that there is a large number of front-line workers who have the virus but are asymptomatic. And the only way to know what that number might be is to test.

“We believe that will give us a pretty good idea in terms of risk and allow us to make assessments about what we should and should not be doing in terms of furthering or lessening the restrictions on the movement of people,” he said.

McLaughlin has also said on a number of previous occasions and repeated the position Tuesday is that Cayman is in a position to watch what other countries do and see what appears to work before making decisions here. He said it was important to learn lessons, not just from the successes but also the mistakes. He said said that one country Cayman would not be following suit with was the United States.

See the press briefing in full on CIGTV below, set to start at Dr Lees remarks: