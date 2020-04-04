4 positives added to COVID tally as tests inch up

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Four more coronavirus test samples were reported as positive by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Friday, two of which were community transmissions and the other two connected to patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19. These tests came from a batch of 154 test results as the much anticipated testing ramp up begins. The 150 negative samples included a small number of the first samples taken from front-line workers.

Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, the CMO said that 33 people are now showing symptoms of the virus and one more patient has been admitted to the hospital, bringing that total to six. However, eight people have fully recovered from the virus. A total of 70 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 from the 940 tests that have been conducted. (See the current figures here)

But despite the larger number of results Friday, there still appears to be technical issues with the HSA laboratory. This meant that results for the people waiting to be released from government quarantine, who arrived on the British Airways flight earlier this month, were not ready. Offering his apologies to those affected, Dr Lee said the results were expected either later today or early tomorrow (Saturday) and they would be informed directly of the results as soon as they are available.

However, Dr Lee said that the CTMH Doctors Hospital has now begun COVID-19 testing and has already taken its first samples, which means that the ramped-up testing is now underway and many more test results will be available next week.

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed that his office has managed to secure supplies of swabs and extraction kits, the lack of which was causing some of the previous hold ups. This means that the plan to increase testing of groups without symptoms can now begin in earnest.

An increase in the quantity of testing and expansion of who gets tested is tied to the relaxing of the current curfew restrictions. Until the authorities here can understand how widespread community transmission is, the government cannot make any moves to change the current lockdown.

The first screening groups of people who do not have coronavirus symptoms include healthcare and other front-line workers, inmates and staff at the prison, the residents at group and elderly homes. Included among the first groups of people to be tested is likely to be the entire population of Little Cayman as it is so small and very isolated.

Dr Lee said that as these results become available, a picture of the prevalence of the virus will quickly emerge.

Asked about a possible second wave of the virus, he said that so far we haven’t had a wave, only “ripples”, which he believes is a result of taking very early measures to suppress the virus. However, he noted that this might also be “region specific”, as many of the islands in the region have not suffered the “explosion of the virus” experienced in some of the more northern areas.

He said he hoped we never have a wave of cases as that would mean that we have a lot of people getting sick, and noted the concern that “when we unlock, a wave will come”.

He said the results are going to show one of two things: either that there is a lot of disease in the community but for some reason it has not appeared at the hospital, or that there is not a lot of disease in the community. Either way, there has not been a flood of patients presenting at the hospital pushing them to over-capacity.

Dr Lee also confirmed that there is no plan to test everyone on the island and that the increased testing will be confined to survey groups.

He said that when the immunoglobulin (IgG) blood tests for the virus anti-bodies become widely available, it would be more interesting to do mass testing for that on the islands. Knowing whether or not an individual has had the virus and has the antibodies would give a real picture of the impact of the virus, he said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin explained that while he has said on a number of occasions that we have enough test kits to test everyone on the island, that does not mean there is a plan to do so, implying that the comment was to underscore the significant quantity of tests that Cayman had managed to acquire.