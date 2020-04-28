208 negative COVID-19 samples fuel hope
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has indicated that when the current shelter-in-place order ends on Friday, the next one will see some of the current restrictions lifted. After Chief Medical Officer John Lee revealed that 208 samples had been tested over the last few days without a single positive result, the premier said that while we should not get carried away, this was really good news and he was increasingly optimistic about easing restrictions.
At Monday’s COVID-19 briefing Monday, Dr Lee said that ten people had officially recovered from the virus and just five people were in hospital, none of whom were on ventilation. Meanwhile, 22 people who had tested positive in previous weeks are asymptomatic, and 32 people are dealing with milder symptoms at home in self isolation or at the government’s quarantine facilities.
Cayman has now tested 1,148 people and 70 of them tested positive. Among those who tested negative, some were front-line workers with no symptoms of the virus but who are now being screened as part of the ramped up testing programme.
Dr Lee explained that testing on Little Cayman will begin and be completed this week with a view to impose different restrictions on the Sister Islands, given that there have been no more positive tests there since the one case more than three weeks ago on Cayman Brac and because the two islands are geographically isolated.
But although the goal is to increase testing far beyond the current rate, Dr Lee said the test numbers were restricted by the capacity of the labs.
Despite the importance of test results to the government’s future strategy for easing Cayman from the restrictions, the CMO said he was not able to give a target number for the amount of tests he hoped to get to, explaining that they were limited by the capacity and speed with which the healthcare professionals can work.
But he said he wanted the technicians to test as many people as they can, adding that Cayman was still well placed to do a lot of testing, which would be around 1,000 per week.
The premier once again pointed to testing and the subsequent results being at the forefront of the decisions that will be made on easing the shelter-in-place order. With 500 to 600 test samples in the pipeline and more to come, McLaughlin said by the end of this week the government will have a better idea of how well the transmission of the virus has been suppressed.
He said it would be incredible if these screening test all proved to be negative, though he was expecting there to be positive samples among them. However, it is the positives that will inform the future strategy.
If things go as well as the premier hopes, then some restrictions will be eased when the current orders expire on Friday, he indicated. McLaughlin pointed to New Zealand as a model that Cayman wants to follow and he stressed the need to learn lessons from places around the world and do things slowly and carefully.
Meanwhile, even before this current order expires, a decision has been made to resume mail service this week and open one post office branch on each island for two days per week. People will be able to access the counter services (following soft curfew restrictions) and collect from any external post box at any branch. (See details here.)
The premier also indicated that the pool services will be resuming soon but said further details of what restrictions may be eased at the end of this week will be revealed later.
However, he confirmed that the beaches will not be opened. Aware of how disappointing this will be, McLaughlin explained that decisions are being made based on the risks relating to the level of people gathering together to access an activity or service.
Given the difficulties the police had enforcing social distancing guidelines at the beach in general, he said that beach access restrictions would not be eased until it is safe for larger groups of people to gather in one place. He said he worried that lifting this restrictions would lead to everyone having a great time at the beach one weekend only to be followed by a surge of patients at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms a few days later.
As the government now looks towards the next phase, the premier explained that the easing of restrictions and the phased re-opening of the economy would all be done based on risk assessments and the level of community transmission reflected over the coming weeks through the test results.
“We do have a plan,” he said, noting that this was subject to adjustment. “It is contingent upon how well the results pan out… There are points when we will be able to trigger various phases of it… It is based on assessed risk. So the more test results that we get the better impression we have about where the virus is in the community… and the prevalence of it… But principally, we go slowly, we re-open areas where there is minimal risk of person to person contact.”
Governor Martyn Roper who has supported the government strategy to contain the coronavirus also welcomed the test results, which he said showed that the strategy is working, as he urged people to keep cooperating with the curfews as it would be worth it.
See the full press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start at Dr Lee’s prepared remarks:
So just so I’m absolutely clear here- the rules of lock down down and social distancing don’t apply to the wife of an MLA, the free press were openly threatened today for daring to hold him to account, the public are not allowed to question the character and integrity of the MLA, nor is anyone allowed to make jokes about him for fear of prosecution, the MLA has historically, on record in the house, encouraged hate speech with his mocking of the LGBTQ community, and because he quotes scripture he’s not held to the same standards as the rest of us? Have I missed anything? Oh, wait- yes- one tiny detail. The Premier and the Governor say by and let this happen. Disgraceful.
Great on the results and measures taken by the Premier and medical professionals.
However, the Minister of Health really is an embarrassment! The non-sense he spewed while bullying Wendy Ledger today is a prime example of the bullying mentality directed at those who dare question those in power. Too many persons in our Cayman Islands are too willing accept this.
The MoH should be leading by a positive example, and the Premier and Governor (the two most powerful CIG representatives) have a duty to ensure better!
I’m sickened by this! What an embarrassing example for ourselves and our children….and for anyone!
Standing ovation to Wendy today! Shame on our illiterate, bible thumping M of H! Keep up the good work Wendy. Bravo!
Wendy you go girl.
Seymour is digging his own grave. It is kind of foolish to use the Word of God in a devious way. Satan tried it and it won’t end well for him and neither Seymour.
Seriously, did he think he could mock God openly. I see pain for these people. Self-inflicted.
Can the police enforce the rules when they have videotaped evidence of breaches? Asking for a friend in Bodden Town.
Wendy, I salute your professionalism to not snap back at the minister. Well done, i know i wouldn’t have been able to do that
Any article regarding the disgraceful behavior of the MoH? 10 days ago sulking like a baby on national TV, now insulting members of the press and pathetic excuses for an answer to a simple question. Would be much more credible if he just confirmed the position.
Wonderful! An excellent start. I hope and pray today’s results are a portent of future results.
Wow, did Wendy Ledger really ask Seymour about the personal trainer and his wife? Fantastic question. And did Seymour respond in a threatening way using the Bible as his defence? This man does not deserve to represent any kind of people with his ridiculous, passive aggressive attitude.
Are these the kind of ignorant people that we have (s)elected to bear rule over us.
Hopefully these days of unrighteous government will soon come to a close. Seriously, this type of behaviour is bordering on the criminally insane. The fact that he sits next to Alden McLaughlin speaks volumes.
Yes, integrity will never be broken and if you watched the 1984 movie, you will know that 2 plus 2 is still four and “V” is still for victory.