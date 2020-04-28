208 negative COVID-19 samples fuel hope

Premier Alden McLaughlin holds up government’s plan (a work in progress) to reopen the Cayman Islands in phases

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has indicated that when the current shelter-in-place order ends on Friday, the next one will see some of the current restrictions lifted. After Chief Medical Officer John Lee revealed that 208 samples had been tested over the last few days without a single positive result, the premier said that while we should not get carried away, this was really good news and he was increasingly optimistic about easing restrictions.

At Monday’s COVID-19 briefing Monday, Dr Lee said that ten people had officially recovered from the virus and just five people were in hospital, none of whom were on ventilation. Meanwhile, 22 people who had tested positive in previous weeks are asymptomatic, and 32 people are dealing with milder symptoms at home in self isolation or at the government’s quarantine facilities.

Cayman has now tested 1,148 people and 70 of them tested positive. Among those who tested negative, some were front-line workers with no symptoms of the virus but who are now being screened as part of the ramped up testing programme.

Dr Lee explained that testing on Little Cayman will begin and be completed this week with a view to impose different restrictions on the Sister Islands, given that there have been no more positive tests there since the one case more than three weeks ago on Cayman Brac and because the two islands are geographically isolated.

But although the goal is to increase testing far beyond the current rate, Dr Lee said the test numbers were restricted by the capacity of the labs.

Despite the importance of test results to the government’s future strategy for easing Cayman from the restrictions, the CMO said he was not able to give a target number for the amount of tests he hoped to get to, explaining that they were limited by the capacity and speed with which the healthcare professionals can work.

But he said he wanted the technicians to test as many people as they can, adding that Cayman was still well placed to do a lot of testing, which would be around 1,000 per week.

The premier once again pointed to testing and the subsequent results being at the forefront of the decisions that will be made on easing the shelter-in-place order. With 500 to 600 test samples in the pipeline and more to come, McLaughlin said by the end of this week the government will have a better idea of how well the transmission of the virus has been suppressed.

He said it would be incredible if these screening test all proved to be negative, though he was expecting there to be positive samples among them. However, it is the positives that will inform the future strategy.

If things go as well as the premier hopes, then some restrictions will be eased when the current orders expire on Friday, he indicated. McLaughlin pointed to New Zealand as a model that Cayman wants to follow and he stressed the need to learn lessons from places around the world and do things slowly and carefully.

Meanwhile, even before this current order expires, a decision has been made to resume mail service this week and open one post office branch on each island for two days per week. People will be able to access the counter services (following soft curfew restrictions) and collect from any external post box at any branch. (See details here.)

The premier also indicated that the pool services will be resuming soon but said further details of what restrictions may be eased at the end of this week will be revealed later.

However, he confirmed that the beaches will not be opened. Aware of how disappointing this will be, McLaughlin explained that decisions are being made based on the risks relating to the level of people gathering together to access an activity or service.

Given the difficulties the police had enforcing social distancing guidelines at the beach in general, he said that beach access restrictions would not be eased until it is safe for larger groups of people to gather in one place. He said he worried that lifting this restrictions would lead to everyone having a great time at the beach one weekend only to be followed by a surge of patients at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms a few days later.

As the government now looks towards the next phase, the premier explained that the easing of restrictions and the phased re-opening of the economy would all be done based on risk assessments and the level of community transmission reflected over the coming weeks through the test results.

“We do have a plan,” he said, noting that this was subject to adjustment. “It is contingent upon how well the results pan out… There are points when we will be able to trigger various phases of it… It is based on assessed risk. So the more test results that we get the better impression we have about where the virus is in the community… and the prevalence of it… But principally, we go slowly, we re-open areas where there is minimal risk of person to person contact.”

Governor Martyn Roper who has supported the government strategy to contain the coronavirus also welcomed the test results, which he said showed that the strategy is working, as he urged people to keep cooperating with the curfews as it would be worth it.