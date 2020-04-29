200 COVID-19 negative samples reported

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the strict quarantine measures and the decision to ensure that those who are quarantined have two negative tests before being released are helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. At Wednesday’s press briefing, he said all of the 200 results he had were negative and that many of them were screened samples. This brings the number of tests here to 1,535, with just 73 positives, the majority of which have been traceable.

Government officials have confirmed that around 200 people are currently in official isolation, which includes people who have tested positive and those who have returned to Cayman since the borders were closed and mandated quarantine was introduced for all returners.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing, Dr Lee also revealed that some people are still at the quarantine facility and in isolation well after the mandated fourteen days because they tested positive for the coronavirus. The CMO said that there were some people who have been in government quarantine now for several weeks because they continue to test positive.

“There are four people who are having weeks and weeks longer than anticipated and I feel so sorry for them,” he said, as he explained that this is because doctors don’t yet know enough about the disease and don’t know if they are still infectious. As viral particles are still being detected, health officials were continuing to be cautious, and people were being asked to stay isolated because the risk that they can spread the disease remains, he said.

Dr Lee explained that this issue was reflected in what appears to be the low recovery numbers for Cayman, despite the number of people who are asymptomatic and that this was part of Cayman’s success in many ways. Cayman has just ten officially recovered patients from the 73 cases, and just one death, that of ‘patient zero’, who arrived on a cruise ship. That means we still have 62 active cases, even though several are said to be clinically recovered.

Dr Lee said the requirement that no one is given the all clear here until they pass two negative tests after a positive diagnosis may very well have contributed to what appears to be the containment of any spread. He explained that many other countries are just counting days.

“We have a lot of people out there who feel they are good but have still got positive tests and we are requiring them to remain indoors,” he said. “So that is possibly one of the reasons why we have been able to keep our infection rate low.”

Dr Lee also revealed that testing has also begun in old folks homes this week. But despite concerns in many other jurisdictions about the vulnerability of residents in group homes, especially the elderly, once the disease is detected at these facilities, he said there were no plans to reveal details if any residents at these homes did test positive.

Looking to the future and the possible arrival here of anti-body tests that could help create an even more detailed picture of the prevalence of the virus here, the CMO said there were still many questions about how the information from such tests can be used. He pointed out that no one knows for certain that those who have had COVID-19 are going to be protected or, if they are, how much protection or how long it lasts.

Dr Lee said such tests were “not necessarily a way out” from the continued spread; it would only be a vaccine that in the end would help the world emerge from the threat.