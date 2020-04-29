200 COVID-19 negative samples reported
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the strict quarantine measures and the decision to ensure that those who are quarantined have two negative tests before being released are helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. At Wednesday’s press briefing, he said all of the 200 results he had were negative and that many of them were screened samples. This brings the number of tests here to 1,535, with just 73 positives, the majority of which have been traceable.
Government officials have confirmed that around 200 people are currently in official isolation, which includes people who have tested positive and those who have returned to Cayman since the borders were closed and mandated quarantine was introduced for all returners.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing, Dr Lee also revealed that some people are still at the quarantine facility and in isolation well after the mandated fourteen days because they tested positive for the coronavirus. The CMO said that there were some people who have been in government quarantine now for several weeks because they continue to test positive.
“There are four people who are having weeks and weeks longer than anticipated and I feel so sorry for them,” he said, as he explained that this is because doctors don’t yet know enough about the disease and don’t know if they are still infectious. As viral particles are still being detected, health officials were continuing to be cautious, and people were being asked to stay isolated because the risk that they can spread the disease remains, he said.
Dr Lee explained that this issue was reflected in what appears to be the low recovery numbers for Cayman, despite the number of people who are asymptomatic and that this was part of Cayman’s success in many ways. Cayman has just ten officially recovered patients from the 73 cases, and just one death, that of ‘patient zero’, who arrived on a cruise ship. That means we still have 62 active cases, even though several are said to be clinically recovered.
Dr Lee said the requirement that no one is given the all clear here until they pass two negative tests after a positive diagnosis may very well have contributed to what appears to be the containment of any spread. He explained that many other countries are just counting days.
“We have a lot of people out there who feel they are good but have still got positive tests and we are requiring them to remain indoors,” he said. “So that is possibly one of the reasons why we have been able to keep our infection rate low.”
Dr Lee also revealed that testing has also begun in old folks homes this week. But despite concerns in many other jurisdictions about the vulnerability of residents in group homes, especially the elderly, once the disease is detected at these facilities, he said there were no plans to reveal details if any residents at these homes did test positive.
Looking to the future and the possible arrival here of anti-body tests that could help create an even more detailed picture of the prevalence of the virus here, the CMO said there were still many questions about how the information from such tests can be used. He pointed out that no one knows for certain that those who have had COVID-19 are going to be protected or, if they are, how much protection or how long it lasts.
Dr Lee said such tests were “not necessarily a way out” from the continued spread; it would only be a vaccine that in the end would help the world emerge from the threat.
See Wednesday’s press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start at Dr Lee’s remarks:
Category: Health, health and safety
What I found very concerning was the inability of Dr. Lee to give a time line of when those who have tested positive can actually leave quarantine. Yes I know he mentions two consecutive negative tests. But what happens to someone who does not test negative twice or even once? He admitted that it is not known if that person is infectious or not so they could end up quarantined for a very long time maybe even years assuming a vaccine can be found!
Johnny Lee rocking 7/7.
When you get down to basic logic, the strategy being employed is indefensible.
When you look at well developed countries that did not lock down and compare them to well developed countries that did lock down you will find no rhyme or reason with the statistics. In fact, it appears that the well developed and highly populated countries that did not lock down are in no worse condition and often in better condition than those with strict lockdown policies.
Unless the goal is to isolate the Cayman Islands until such time as a cure or vaccine is available, we are simply postponing the inevitable spread. There’s just no 2 ways about it.
I understand that in order to protect those most vulnerable, it is important to minimise contact with others during this period.
I could handle this isolation a lot better if I could jump in the ocean for a swim. I realise it is a tiny thing in the scheme of it, but then again, it is a tiny thing to allow. Huge advantage we have here in Cayman that many other’s don’t is our beautiful sea. Best exercise out there. I understand that there were some issues with people on the beach, and thus the order to clamp down on gatherings at the beach. But can we not allow people to drive to the ocean and swim? Even if it has to be alone, it would really help a lot of people cope.
I can’t infect anyone driving alone in my car. I can’t infect anyone swimming in the sea if alone or keeping distance if with a partner. I can still maintain my good citizenship and support social distancing.
There are a lot of people who would be really grateful for this to open up.
Yet still no plan.
Yes there is, didn’t you see the flimsy 10-pager he flashed at the news briefing today. Let’s hope it wasn’t just a fancy cover page and blank inside. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s LA session.
Shiny cover page. Cost probably 2 grand to their P.R. consultants
Its on his desk (looks pretty thin tho!) – but for some reason he just cant bear to share it with the rest of us.
Today was more good news however, we have tested less than 2,000 people on the whole island of 60,000 plus population.
please let us be grateful but please do not rush into opening businesses too early. let us spend two weeks testing, testing testing to give us a real reflection of our position and not opening prematurely. I smell Donald trump today. open open open.
slow down folks and test more.
Time for you to leave the building.
I understand privacy but why are we not being told where the positive cases are coming from? The Pines for example, if I had a parent or family member in there I would want to know if their are any positives cases there? He told us that there was one in the HSA but doesn’t want us to know where the positive cases are so that we can avoid those areas or properties..doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to know the names of the persons just where the cases are..
They are within a well defined 76 sq mile radius.
I don’t think it is legal to basically incarcerate people because they test positive.
I don’t think it should be legal to let infected people wander the streets infecting others either.