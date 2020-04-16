16% jobs lost in first month of lockdown

(CNS): A straw poll of some 300 members of the Chamber of Commerce showed that between 13 March and 17 April those businesses laid off more than 1,400 employees, which is around 16% of the respondents’ pre-COVID-19 workforce. Chamber President Woody Foster said that this survey covered only a small percentage of employers, so the real picture is going to be far worse.

“What these results demonstrate is that the businesses surveyed have laid off approximately 16% of their staff within the first 4 weeks. Taking into account that the businesses surveyed represents around 18% of all jobs in the country, the national unemployment situation currently is likely to be much more dire,” Foster said in a release from the Chamber about the survey.

The survey of its members was part of a study into the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, which was commissioned by the Chamber and carried out by local financial consultants FTS.

However, the report is only an estimate of how bad things might be, given that there are so many variables and unknowns regarding the fallout from the virus and the length of time people will be in lockdown.

The worse case scenario is if Cayman is under some form of lockdown and keeps its borders closed until the end of July, which would lead to an estimated loss of over 14,000 jobs, a 22% decline in GDP and a loss of CI$512 million in salaries, the report found.

Even if Cayman emerges from lockdown by the end of May, the outcome would still be bad, with almost 11,000 jobs lost, a 15% fall in GDP and a loss of around CI$317 million in pay, the consultants predicted.

“It’s fair to say that everyone knows the impact is negative and we are all concerned,” said Foster. “But we felt that carrying out a formal assessment is an important first step. This enables us to better understand how certain sectors will be impacted and importantly the magnitude of the responses required to assist workers.”

He said the assessment is a first step but the country needs to quickly develop an economic resumption plan.

“The Chamber is looking forward to working collaboratively with the government on a plan to be implemented when the government and its medical experts decide that some domestic economic activity may resume in the country,” he said.

The report reflects the increase in pressure on charities and the Needs Assessment Unit, which is predicted to get worse. The findings show that those who have lost and will lose their jobs tend to be among the lowest paid, such as those working in hospitality, and least able to weather a storm like this.

Those in the financial services sector are far less likely to face layoffs since they can work remotely and because the business of money rolls on in both good times and bad. However, it will not be immune to the potential impact of external forces and the collapse of the world economy.

But the consultants indicated in the report that, regardless of the extent of the economic blow, the post COVID-19 economy will have to be very different if Cayman is to survive without a tourism sector for foreseeable future. The country will need to develop a more substantive domestic economy, embrace new technologies and increase the focus on local agriculture, the report found.