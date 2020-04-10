10 MLAs to pick new deputy speaker

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Ten members of the Legislative Assembly will be meeting in person and obeying social distancing rules next Wednesday in order to vote for a new deputy speaker and amend Standing Orders, paving the way for all members to sit in a virtual session the following day. The emergency meeting is to allow government to amend three laws in order to deal with problems that have arisen under the COVID-19 curfew.

In order for the LA to meet, government still has to overcome a number of challenges relating to the rules that require members to be present.

But given the current regulations requiring people avoid gathering and if they must do so to stay at least six feet apart, Standing Orders must be changed to allow members to appear virtually through a remote platform such as Zoom.

But another key challenge is the situation regarding Speaker McKeeva Bush. The West Bay West member is currently on some kind of undefined leave of absence as a result of serious allegations against him that he assaulted a woman who was managing a bar on the West Bay Road in February during what appears to have been a drunken night out.

The case file was passed by the police to the director of public prosecutions one month ago but so far no charges in the case have been filed.

Following the incident, Bush (65) released a statement that appeared to accept that he had been involved in the incident but playing down the details. But the statement also referred to his problems with alcohol abuse as a result of mental health problems stemming from grief, and that he was taking a leave of absence from his position as speaker to address these issues.

The incident caused significant public backlash as there were a number of witnesses to the incident and the victim was widely known to have been badly beaten by the speaker during what is understood to have been a prolonged assault. This culminated in widespread public demands for his resignation.

Concerns were also raised that Bush was not able to take a leave of absence because neither the parliamentary rules nor the Constitution permit such a situation for an official elected by MLAs. Given all of the circumstances, Bernie Bush, not wishing to support what he believed were attempts by government to brush the affair under the carpet, resigned his position as deputy speaker.

This means that right now there is no serving speaker, creating a significant problem for any parliamentary meeting.

However, the premier said that on Wednesday he and five members of the government bench plus the leader of the opposition, another opposition member and the two independent members will meet to amend Standing Orders to create the virtual session and elect a deputy speaker. But it is not clear who will be proposed to take up the role and whether it will be for the remainder of this session of the LA, due to end next March, or just for the duration of Thursday’s sitting.

Once the technical issues are addressed on Wednesday, government is seeking to amend the Pensions Law to provide a holiday on payments into funds and to allow people to withdraw cash from them as well to assist with the financial struggles from the economic lockdown.

Government is also amending the Traffic Law to deal with difficulties that have arisen regarding issues such as vehicle inspections, enabling cars to be licensed without a certificate of road worthiness.

Lastly, the government will be amending the Immigration Law to provide a temporary leave for people to remain here lawfully. There are a number of people who are in theory now here illegally but are unable to leave due to airport closures in Cayman and around the world.