Work permit holders may become stranded
(CNS): The premier has said it is possible that government will have to accommodate and support stranded, jobless work permit holders, who may find it very difficult to get flights home as COVID-19 takes hold around the world. While Cayman Airways has said it has the capacity to get people home to Jamaica, Miami and regional gateways, those wanting to return to the Philippines, India and other countries without direct flights from here may have missed their chance.
Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday, Governor Martyn Roper said his office was in discussions with the UK Home Office about the possibility of passengers transitioning through London, given the closure of US airports and many more the world over. But he said nothing had been confirmed as the matter was under review.
“I can’t say we have got a yes on that. It is being looked at in the UK,” the governor said, as he indicated that his office had received a number of inquiries about the ability of people to get home.
If the UK agrees before the Sunday night border shutdown, some permit holders who have been laid off could leave Cayman this week on the British Airways flight and make a connection in the UK to their home destination. But as countries around the world lock down, airports close and flights are cancelled in the face of COVID-19, the window of opportunity for some expatriate workers is very narrow, if it still exists at all.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said the situation surrounding potentially stranded jobless work permit holders was “very difficult”, and he urged employers to buy flights for their staff who were without means to ensure they can leave if there are no other barriers to their departure. But he accepted that closed airports present a real dilemma.
“Many airports around the world are now closed down and it is very, very difficult for people to get overseas,” the premier said. “So we are going to have to continue to assess that. Obviously, these people need a roof over their head; they need to be able to live and to eat,” he said about expat workers who have been laid off as a direct result of this pandemic.
With many hotels closing, there will be places for them to stay, he said, but government will need to find out how many people are in this situation and work with their former employers to manage it. Those employers have been advised to contact the Ministry of Community Affairs because they will have to make the case that their former workers need support.
“This is very much a humanitarian crisis. If people have nowhere to go or can’t get there, then obviously we have to look after them, but we would hope that their employers do their bit to look after their staff,” McLaughlin added.
While government is focusing on how it will keep the economy propped up and locals in work or in business over the coming weeks and months, they will also have to think about these potentially stranded permit holders.
Although many of Cayman’s more than 30,000 work permit holders may choose to stay because they have retained their jobs and have the means to take care of themselves, some have already left and more are expected to leave this week. However, there could still be thousands of people that have been laid off but, for whatever reason, cannot leave.
The tourism industry is all but closed, but some companies are keeping their workers and still paying them. The Dart Group said it would be retaining local workers at the Ritz-Carlton and the Kimpton. They will be paid their basic salaries plus a percentage of usual service and have access to food each day, and the same applies for permit holders if they want to stay. But it has also offered voluntary severance packages, including airfares for permit holders who want to return to their home countries.
“With a substantial investment across the tourism industry, we appreciate the human and economic hardship our islands are experiencing. We will always put our people and community first,” said Dart CEO Mark VanDevelde. “Hotels are economic engines and large employers, contributing to the Cayman Islands success and growth over the past few years. As we have been for over twenty-five years, Dart remains committed, through good times and bad, to the continued health and prosperity of our islands. We are in this together.”
So far, many in the business community have backed the emergency measures that have been put in place by government in its effort to contain the coronavirus here. But closing down the borders has shut down the entire tourism sector and a large part of the domestic economy, and in reality the three-week preliminary closure could turn into months.
While the last few years of tourism boom may help companies survive a few weeks of closure, few but the Dart Group could be expected to hold on for a much longer period. The real length of this national quarantine remains a mystery to government as much as it does the public and business owners.
Even if Cayman manages the unlikely feat of keeping the virus at bay and the borders are opened after Easter, given the crisis in the United States, it is likely that visitor numbers will remain low for a very long time.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Tourism
Notice of closure and no flghts was too short. People should have been given at least another week to be able to get on a flight.
1.45pm A lot of their employers are Caymanian, I can’t see them doing that.
It seems the penny has finally dropped with Alden, in the first press conference he said Govt would not have the funds to help laid off expatriate workers who could not get home. This was completely unacceptable for a situation caused by Govt action, showing a callous disregard for their welfare.CIG has a humanitarian responsibility to assist these poor people in addition to Caymanians who have lost their jobs.Those taking these decisions are not faced with this problem and our civil servants in the thousands have a job for life whatever happens unless they shoot someone.
According to BA website when looking for availability all flights to London Heathrow from Cayman are full. So do not understand paragraph regarding UK confirming before Sunday deadline?
alden the idiot was asked this at the press conference a few days ago and he could not understand the question or the implication of what he had done.
simple solution: free two month visitor visa extension for those who have lost their permits and have no means of leaving the island.
the whole work permit s system should be suspended…these workers could prove a vital resource for cig if the pandemic hits hard.
imagine if we need to house patients in the hotels?…that won’t be possible if most hotel workers are forced to leave.
chamber of commerce need to be more vocal and give guidance to the cig in the mess they are creating.
Can we just accept that there is not going to be ANY cruise tourism for a year and plan accordingly from now?
Charity begins at home!! “Caymankind” is a good principle but it should start with helping our own people who will be affected by this; focus on others should be thereafter.
CNS: The article is about people who have just suddenly lost their job, are far from home and cannot get back. Should we just leave them to starve on the street?
Hope they aren’t going to be allowing rich people with airplanes to be going in and out of the country as they please. Everything should be across the board. NO EXCEPTIONS!
It is time to use Cayman Airways. Let’s shuttle as many people who want to/need to go home as soon as possible and as quickly as possible. There appears to be no reason we cannot be flying planes to MoBay every two hours around the clock. Same can be done for South Florida, Honduras and Cuba. BA can help Brits to get home. Any delay risks causing much more significant expense and harm to all concerned. I am not calling for some mass deportation. Just help people get to their countries if they want to or need to.
@1:45 you saying that we should take out our anger and lack of humanity on these people, who have been the engine of our economic prosperity.
This is a global crisis that will impact all our lives but we will survive it, as those before us, and during our times, that have survived other pandemics…but, please let us show compassion and humanity to others regardless of their origins or station in life.
#you don’t speak for us
Should have thought of that, before they just pulled the trigger so early, now the government is going to fork out millions all becuase a few old folks and sick people are going to die and I’m likely to be one of them but so be it.
As written by someone earlier, it’s simple “survival of the fittest”
I am also wondering as to the reason on shutting us down so early, is it to distract us from the dump issue and Mac assault?
Just a thought.
CNS: U.S. official says data show severe coronavirus infections among millennials, not just older Americans
Asking employers to pay their way back to the Philippines – don’t make me laugh. Maybe if they work for Dart or one of the big firms, but most businesses here will just tell them goodbye and good luck. But talk about a potential hotspot for the spreading coronavirus – these poor people have to live 8 or 9 in a room – if one gets it, they all get it.
Employers who not not deal with their current WP holders properly so that they do not become a burden on CIG should be banned from any future WP’s.
Isn’t the CI 200 repatriation fee that every employer has to pay for each and every 1-year permit supposed to take care of that? Government has been collecting that fee for decades.
We did this in IVAN
Think cayman kind and rebuild again folks
Be kind and help others
This is another result of having all these imported workers from very impoverished economies and the pay-scales are very low. Lets move them in with there employers as they probably have big houses and lots of room.
Exactly!! They are minimum wage earners, sent every cent home to their families now government has to bear the cost. Aren’t their employers responsible for them.
Stop your separatist bullshit.
If there were no philipinos / jamaicans who would build your houses / cook your food / do all the jobs you have no intention of doing anyway?
The fact is that the Cayman Islands needs expat workers.
So get over yourself, band together with your fellow residents and let’s overcome this TOGETHER
Karma eventually comes back to slum lords and slave drivers everywhere.
Amen. Mac needs to go away too.