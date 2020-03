Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 36-year-old woman has now been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Marvin Xavier Conolly Armendarez in a North Side stabbing on 17 March. The woman has been in custody since she was arrested on suspicion of killing the man, who is believed to be her former partner. She was due to appear in Grand Court Monday, accused of stabbing Conolly at her home in Splendid View Boulevard.