Woman arrested over booze shop robbery

Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square

(CNS): Police have arrested a 35-year-old West Bay woman in connection with an armed robbery at the Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square last month. However, she has not been charged and was granted bail following her arrest on Friday. CNS understands that the woman is a former employee at the store, which was robbed by two men armed with knives at about 9pm on 7 February. The two robbers entered the store brandishing knives and demanded cash, before assaulting the employee on duty and making off on foot with the money towards the rear of Cost-U-Less. Emergency services attended and the staff member was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Meanwhile, a 27-year old man was charged and was expected in court Monday in connection with a liquor store burglary in West Bay on Thursday night. The man is accused of breaking into two business at the Batabano Plaza and taking goods and cash

Police are still calling for witnesses for the Tortuga robbery and anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.