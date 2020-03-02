West Bay burglar turns himself in

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): In the early hours of Saturday morning, 29 February, the occupants of an address on West Bay Road, north of Marsh Road, discovered a stranger in their home. The man, who was seen in the residence around 1:15am, fled the location with an undisclosed quantity of cash. However, later that day, a 54-year-old man from the district went to the West Bay Police Station and turned himself in as the suspect in the burglary, police said.

He has been formally charged with burglary and consumption of cocaine and expected to appear in court today, 2 March.