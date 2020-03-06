VIPP misleading public on port project risks

Wreck of the Cali (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) said claims by the consortium that was chosen to build the controversial cruise project about the reduced environmental harm of this current design are misleading and the new plans may be just as damaging, or even more so, than those from 2015. The EAB has said Verdant Isle Port Partners must conduct an updated environmental impact assessment and a number of other important studies because much has changed and new risks and challenges have emerged.

The EAB, which is a subcommittee of the National Conservation Council and chaired by the Department of Environment, has now reviewed a scoping exercise submitted by the VIPP last month. The board made a long list of directions about what the consortium must do next in order to ensure this project is properly assessed and the construction element fully transparent before anything else happens.

In the EAB report, DoE officials warned that the new design has fundamentally changed and there are other factors that will need to be considered that were not part of the original EIA.

Some of the major issues that the EAB has immediately identified include the increase in passenger numbers, the change to the dredging location, the longer dredging period and changed method, the reduction in jobs both during and after the project, restricted access to the Wreck of the Cali, changes to mitigation measures and the impact on the local infrastructure.

But the board also noted that Verdant Isle failed to address some other critical factors in its scoping exercise, such as the addition of the cargo port project, which was not included in the 2015 EIA, and changes to how dredged material will be used for land reclamation, or if not, where it will be dumped.

The EAB also reported that VIPP has made persistent claims that this new project will provide “beneficial environmental effects”, but this was “misleading as many effects remain negative”. VIPP has not adequately justified the statements it has made about the claims of a lesser impact on the environment with data based evidence, the report noted.

The board said the positive or negative effects of this project “have not yet been quantified” and it will be the new independent EIA that will provide the information and transparency necessary to decide whether or not this redesign is actually an improvement on the last one when it comes to the impact on George Town Harbour’s unique marine environment.

Among the many broad concerns that the report raises include the need for a comprehensive and fully independent update to the existing EIA and the need to conduct other important geological surveys before or alongside that assessment. The EAB said that VIPP appeared to be planning to do these important studies after the EIA has been updated, which is not acceptable to the board. The report also raised the need to reassess the waves and sediment transportation for this new project and try to assess more definitively the risks posed to Seven Mile Beach.

The EAB dismissed claims that coral regrowth can be considered a genuine mitigation measure. The authors stated that this cannot offset the coral loss and at best can only be considered as a potential “other action” for attempting to mitigate the significant damage this project will have on the unique, ancient and in some cases pristine reef systems in the harbour.

From the impact on the existing attractions in Cayman, such as Stingray City and general beach access with the projected increase in visitors if the piers are constructed, to excessive emissions of greenhouse and other toxic gases, this redesigned project may be a long way from the ‘new and improved’ environmentally friendly version government and its port partners have been peddling to the Cayman public.

The EAB also supports the National Trust’s position that the government must wait until all of the geo-technical work and the EIA update is complete before it sets a new referendum date for the people’s vote, secured by the CPR group.

Given the extensive and in some cases alarming findings of the EAB, this design is not only fundamentally different but it appears to pose a whole new level of threat to the marine environment.