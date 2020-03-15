Two victims stabbed in separate crimes

(CNS): A Bodden Town man was stabbed during a street robbery around 6:00 Saturday morning, almost six hours after another man was stabbed during an assault at the Strand Plaza off the West Bay Road around 12:15am in two separate violent crimes. Two teenagers were arrested in the wake of the assault at the Strand, where the victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Then at around 6am, a man arrived at Bodden Town police station with a stab wound. Before being taken to hospital he told officers he had been robbed outside his home and stabbed by the perpetrator.

Both crimes are now under investigation by the RCIPS

Anyone with information about these violent incidents is asked to call either Bodden Town police station on 947-2220 or George Town police station on 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.