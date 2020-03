4.6M earthquake on Sunday, 23 March

(CNS): Cayman experienced two small earth quakes recently, and although residents reported feeling them neither of the tremors were of significant magnitude. According to the USGS, at 1:35pm on Sunday there was a quake measuring around 4.6M about 31 miles off the coast of East End, followed by a second smaller tremor on Monday about noon, which was 4.3 magnitude and about 25 miles off the East End coast.