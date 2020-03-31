Two COVID-19 positive tests with no travel link
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said two of the latest batch of 13 test sample results for COVID-19 are positive from patients with no travel history to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases or direct connection to someone who has. Dr Lee urged people to stay home, as he confirmed the certainty of community transmission in Cayman. Neither of these patients were admitted to hospital but are isolated at home, though one had visited the HSA. Public health is also tracing their contacts.
“It is important to say now, not only for this point but also from the point of the extensive investigations that public health are undertaking on the people that we have reported over the last two to three days, we should accept this condition… is in our community and I implore everybody to stay at home,” said Dr Lee at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus press briefing update.
He confirmed that before the results of these two positive tests were knon, a lot of work had already been done by the Public Health Department to trace and talk to the people with whom the patients have had direct contact.
Dr Lee confirmed that just 220 people to date have been tested, with 14 positive results plus one that is inconclusive; the rest were negative. Currently, there are still no sick patients in the hospital waiting for results. And these are the first two results that have confirmed the long suspected community spread.
Despite the low numbers of people believed to be unwell or testing positive, Cayman and its people must now understand that anyone and everyone could have this novel coronavirus. With Cayman’s continued chronic shortage of tests and low testing numbers, the spread of the virus could be extensive.
Given that it is now accepted that the virus spreads regardless of whether or not its host is symptomatic, it is only a matter of time before it reaches the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and other vulnerable people, unless the community follows the curfews and extensive protocols to protect each other.
Dr Lee said that keeping a distance from others, washing hands and staying home is the only way to curtail community spread. He said that identifying the districts of these patients without enough data is meaningless, pointing out that everyone in Cayman travels across the community because of their integrated lives. Therefore, every area is affected, regardless of the patient’s home district.
Responding to the confirmation of local transmission, Premier Alden McLaughlin noted that he has repeatedly stated that everyone here should have been behaving as though the virus was already in the community. Now it is a certainty, he was hoping it would help deliver the message to stay home, he said.
Nevertheless, McLaughlin said he will not impose another full round-the-clock curfew or lockdown. He said people need to eat during this period, which could last for up to two months. The premier added that we all need to rely on self-preservation and people behaving “as though your life depends on it — because it really does”.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
The next Island Games are due to be held in Guernsey, one of the British islands in the English Channel between Britain and France.The population is around 65,000 similar to ours and until recently they only had a few cases of Covid-19. They have however suffered from community spread and cases now number 78, increasing every day. The lesson to be learned is that once this plague is amongst us we cannot afford to be too careful. The Premier is right to institute curfews and we must all obey the rules if we are to avoid the catastrophies experienced in the U.S and parts of the E.U. Our lives are at stake!.
Alden u need to do a 5 or 7 day total lockdown it won’t be difficult, what I’m seeing now is total madness out there lock it down before we regret it please.
Test, track and trace. This should be our focus.
CIG and civil service response has been outstanding. i was also a critic. Not anymore. My employees and I are working at home while civil servants are out risking not only their lives but their families too.
Kudos to the all the cashier shelf stockers restaurant staff and delivery personnel .
How can people with no more money left, still need to pay rent to greedy landlords, find help.
They cant go to town, there are no buses.
Seriously, were do they go for help ?
6:44 Not all landlords are greedy. You living in a place you need to be able to pay for it. Accommodation in life isn’t free. I know many landlords who have been considerate in these times and have dropped the price of rent for their tenants who are struggling. Don’t paint all with the same brush. The landlords often still have bills to pay or a mortgage to pay off. You expect them to live off nothing to? As for town have you considered waling or cycling? Good for ones health.
Yea and just the other day he was cussed and dragged thru the mud. Now a different tune.
I’m here in the U.K. 🇬🇧 and Cayman Government is doing a really good job. Here is really a mess, because even still U.K. have not imposed any form of curfew. I know Caymanians want to return home, but even going straight to Nando isolation puts people there at risk because there is a belief the virus 🦠 lingers in the air. Caymanians/residents of Cayman in UK have also been on social media confirming they have Covid19. The Government is between a rock and a hard place for sure because you can’t refuse someone who has the legal right to come home. Stay safe!
I am very proud of our Government’s response to this unprecedented crisis in terms of containment. Great job, especially given assurances that the BA flight passengers will be isolated away from their residences. Next issue is the economic impact. I hope wise guidance is ahead.
Positive cases with no travel history!
Stay home people. It’s bad!
Dr Lee and Alden are doing a fine job with this. And that is not easy for me to say- I am usually the CIG’s harshest critic.
Good wishes for the fourteen unlucky ones. I hope they all recover soon.