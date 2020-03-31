Two COVID-19 positive tests with no travel link

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said two of the latest batch of 13 test sample results for COVID-19 are positive from patients with no travel history to countries with confirmed coronavirus cases or direct connection to someone who has. Dr Lee urged people to stay home, as he confirmed the certainty of community transmission in Cayman. Neither of these patients were admitted to hospital but are isolated at home, though one had visited the HSA. Public health is also tracing their contacts.

“It is important to say now, not only for this point but also from the point of the extensive investigations that public health are undertaking on the people that we have reported over the last two to three days, we should accept this condition… is in our community and I implore everybody to stay at home,” said Dr Lee at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus press briefing update.

He confirmed that before the results of these two positive tests were knon, a lot of work had already been done by the Public Health Department to trace and talk to the people with whom the patients have had direct contact.

Dr Lee confirmed that just 220 people to date have been tested, with 14 positive results plus one that is inconclusive; the rest were negative. Currently, there are still no sick patients in the hospital waiting for results. And these are the first two results that have confirmed the long suspected community spread.

Despite the low numbers of people believed to be unwell or testing positive, Cayman and its people must now understand that anyone and everyone could have this novel coronavirus. With Cayman’s continued chronic shortage of tests and low testing numbers, the spread of the virus could be extensive.

Given that it is now accepted that the virus spreads regardless of whether or not its host is symptomatic, it is only a matter of time before it reaches the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and other vulnerable people, unless the community follows the curfews and extensive protocols to protect each other.

Dr Lee said that keeping a distance from others, washing hands and staying home is the only way to curtail community spread. He said that identifying the districts of these patients without enough data is meaningless, pointing out that everyone in Cayman travels across the community because of their integrated lives. Therefore, every area is affected, regardless of the patient’s home district.

Responding to the confirmation of local transmission, Premier Alden McLaughlin noted that he has repeatedly stated that everyone here should have been behaving as though the virus was already in the community. Now it is a certainty, he was hoping it would help deliver the message to stay home, he said.

Nevertheless, McLaughlin said he will not impose another full round-the-clock curfew or lockdown. He said people need to eat during this period, which could last for up to two months. The premier added that we all need to rely on self-preservation and people behaving “as though your life depends on it — because it really does”.