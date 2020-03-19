Tour bus and taxi drivers get $600

Taxis in Cayman

(CNS): Government has announced it is giving out more free money this month as the economic reality for Caymanians in the tourism sector begins to look increasingly bleak. Tour bus drivers and taxi operators with related watersports ventures who are licensed with government will all get a one-off payment of $600 to help with the difficult times they face, given the tourism shutdown.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that other groups may be included in future announcements for cash payments, as government continues to grapple with the major challenge of keeping the local economy afloat and Caymanians in business during this unprecedented time. He said that the tourism transport sector is being, and will continue to be, hit very hard during this “protracted period of crisis” and others in related fields could be added on the basis of need.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said that his ministry was offering resources and support to help small businesses reshape or re-tool during this period. But at this stage, he said, there are no plans for direct cash payments to small business in general. The ministry has opened a virtual business centre that can be accessed by phone or online to help steer small and micro businesses through the challenges ahead.

Hew said one of the main goals is to transition businesses. By way of example, taxi and tour bus drivers as well as courier services are the types of businesses that could temporarily transition to the emerging delivery business that is likely to be in demand over the coming weeks.

CNS asked about a reader’s concern regarding vehicle insurance restrictions on food delivery and problems extending cover so that restaurants can move to a delivery service. Minister Hew said his department would look into how they can help streamline cover as new operators move into this space. Deliveries are expected to become an important part of the economy in the short term.

Hew said government is working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Association to help local businesses take advantage of what new opportunities will emerge and change their business models.

See the full press briefing below: