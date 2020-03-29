Three seriously hurt after car crash blaze
(CNS): Three people involved in a head-on collision in Bodden Town all suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Northward Road just before 4:30pm, when one of the cars veered to the right and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. That car then ran off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames. A male driver was the only occupant of the first car, while two people were in the vehicle that caught fire.
Police said that all three victims were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance while fire crews put out the blaze.
No details of the two vehicles involved have yet been supplied by police, who said that the crash is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.
Anyone with information is urged to call the unit on 649-6254.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
This could have been so much worse. Thanks to every one who help. It must be a sad life being this heartless hateful marlroad person! What a legacy to leave behind.
The man who pulled the guy out of the burning car saved his life. Driver would have been dead now had he not rescued him. Unsung hero. I hope he reads this. Deserves recognition so as one human being to another, you were amazing. You risked your own life with a blazing car to save someone else. I applaud you.
In the video an emergency guy in yellow vest has touched a police officer. Are they exempt from distancing?
Yes, idiot.
You do realize you are ASSUMING the yellow vest has the virus. At what point do people realize the virus does NOT equate to certain death?
I don’t assume anything. I just made a point. Either all maintain safe distance or none. He casually greeted a police officer by touching him.
Let me just say now to all of you that the accident was not as described by “eye witnesses” on Cayman Marl Road who all came upon the accident after it occurred. I don’t know any of the men involved but the witch hunt currently going down on CMR against one of them is just disgusting and cruel.