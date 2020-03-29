Three seriously hurt after car crash blaze

Ambulance at Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): Three people involved in a head-on collision in Bodden Town all suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Northward Road just before 4:30pm, when one of the cars veered to the right and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. That car then ran off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames. A male driver was the only occupant of the first car, while two people were in the vehicle that caught fire.

Police said that all three victims were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance while fire crews put out the blaze.

No details of the two vehicles involved have yet been supplied by police, who said that the crash is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the unit on 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.