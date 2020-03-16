Testing for COVID-19 limited to sick people

Screening for coronavirus at the entrance of the CTMH Doctors Hospital

(CNS): As Cayman began local testing on Monday for the novel coronavirus, officials stated that only those people who are sick and already showing symptoms of COVID-19 with a relevant travel history will be tested. With only five test results in for this virus at so far — four negatives and the fatal case at Health City — Cayman has no idea how widespread the virus is in the community. Public health officials said they are following the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) testing guidelines, which are quite limited.

Nevertheless, health officials have already said that more than 300 people presented with respiratory problems over the last two weeks in February, which until now have been considered flu or other conditions. It is not known if all of these patients will now be tested.

HSA coronavirus testing machine

Now that Cayman has the capacity to test locally, results will be ready in less than 48 hours, which means health officials can begin to get an understanding of the rate of infection.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodruiguz said the reagent required to test samples has been validated in the laboratory.

“The ability for local testing is significant as it further enhances the capabilities of the HSA to not only detect COVID-19 in real time but also provides timely intervention in the management of patients and enhances our public health surveillance and will expedite response capabilities,” he said. “Being able to test on-island will allow those persons who test negative to come out of home isolation as soon as they get results.”

The criteria for testing includes patients with flu symptoms who has a travel history to a country that has reported local transmission of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, any person with an acute respiratory illness who has been in contact of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms, or someone with severe acute respiratory infection and requires hospitalization and no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation.

The virus has now spread to almost 150 countries worldwide and may already be in the community, so many health experts consider travel history to be no longer relevant.

However, it seems the CARPHA is sticking very strictly to the criteria. A sample taken from a sixth patient earlier this month in Cayman, which officials publicly stated had been sent to CARPHA for testing was not tested after all, Dr Williams-Rodriguez has confirmed.

He explained that they took a swab because of the person’s travel history to a country where the virus is present but where there is no “ongoing transmission of the virus”. However, the patient did not meet the CARPHA criteria so it was not tested. Dr Williams-Rodriguez did not identify the country and CNS has been unable to confirm which country it was.

The risk of transmission of COVID-19 has been upgraded to “very high” in the Caribbean region. But the rigid testing criteria appears to be related to the containment stage of the virus and not the pandemic stage, which will undermine the ability of countries in the region to get an accurate picture of their rates of infection.

South Korea, which has been a model of testing, is now beginning to see a decline in transmission, and despite having a very high rate of infection, its mortality rate has been very low, which officials have said is due to the widespread testing and the resulting ability to target resources.

Here in Cayman all local testing will be done under the supervision of the Public Health Department and no other test results will be accepted. Medical facilities with patients meeting the criteria are being directed to collect the swab samples and then contact the HSA lab before sending them for testing.

Meanwhile, the test results of some 30 members of staff tested at Health City Cayman Islands are expected early this week. HCCI remains closed and around 40 staff members, including doctors, remain in isolation.

CTMH Doctors Hospital is now screening all patients and visitors to its facility before allowing entry in an effort to limit potential exposure to the virus. The facility is also stepping in to fill the gap left in cardiac treatment by Health City and has “jump started its cardiac cath lab services”, treating two emergency patients over the weekend, according to the hospital’s board chair, Dr Yaron Rado.