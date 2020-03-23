Test shortage poses growing problem

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Cayman continues to be in the dark about the potential impact of COVID-19 in the community as a result of the inability of the public authorities to test anywhere near enough people to paint an accurate picture of infection rates. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee made it clear Monday that this was because we do not have enough testing kits, and until we can source approved rapid kits, the situation will not change.

Globally, it has become clear that where countries have tested widely and early, they have been able to better manage resources and limit fatalities resulting from COVID-19. While Cayman was relatively quick to impose restrictions after we had our first imported fatal case, we have still only tested around 100 people and continue to follow the very restrictive, and many believe now outdated, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) testing criteria.

Cayman’s ignorance about infection levels was highlighted today by news from Honduras that a person who returned to that country in the last few days, who had been a resident in Cayman for many years, has died from the disease. Dr Lee said that his department had not confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19 but said that public health officials were in the process of tracking back this man’s contacts.

Hundreds of local people who presented last month and early this month with respiratory illness were not tested because they had no travel history to a country where there had been COVID-19 cases, even though it is clear that people would only need to travel to George Town Harbour to have risked exposure before the port was closed on Monday 16 March.

Dr Lee had little more news about the current tally of positive cases Monday. Although some test results were completed, public officials had not had time to analyse the tests results and disseminate the details publicly, he said, but confirmed that another two tests from the group of samples sent from Health City Cayman Islands were positive, though those people have been in isolation since the 13 March.

Dr Lee also refused to comment on the student who was taken to hospital this weekend from the isolation hotel suspected of suffering from a “viral infection” and would not say if that patient had been tested for COVID-19.

With just 200 test kits in Cayman and a global shortage of the reagent needed for the tests, Cayman’s ability to measure the progress of this virus within our community remains grim.

In the absence of testing and a lack of realistic statistics, Premier Alden McLaughlin has throughout taken the position that the virus is likely to be in the community. He has continued to warn people about the potential dangers of rapid spread. But despite imploring the community to act as though the virus is here, he said today that people were still acting irresponsibly, congregating in large groups and not following social distancing protocols.