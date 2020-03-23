Ten-day curfew to be imposed

Governor Martyn Roper announces curfew at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): A curfew will be imposed on all Caymanians from 9pm until 5am for ten days from Tuesday 24 March in an effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community following the recent return of many residents from countries where the pandemic is raging. The governor, premier and police commissioner outlined the need for this move on Monday after a weekend where concerns were raised that not everyone is taking the virus spread seriously.

Governor Martyn Roper announced the curfew at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing, explaining that this was a way of enforcing the self-isolation of all residents who have returned to Cayman since 16 March, given the major threat they pose. Although government has no evidence of community spread, the now dangerous lack of testing means we don’t yet know if COVID-19 has already impacted people who have not been overseas.

Warning returning travellers they must self-isolate, the governor said the curfew was to help enforce this. The governor said people must remain in their homes unless they have a written exemption and that it will be reassessed every 48 hours. If people fail to comply, they could be fined $3,000 or jailed for a year.

“At this stage there is no reason for a state of emergency to be declared,” Roper said. “But this will be kept under review in close consultation with the premier and the Cabinet. It is right that the elected government, which has an extensive degree of domestic autonomy, leads the response.”

With the global situation serious and dynamic, the governor said he and the premier were taking action to minimise the risk, as he urged everyone to play their part to help prevent the spread of the virus. “Stay at home as much as possible,” he said.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne reassured the community that there would be no excessive force from his officers enforcing the curfew. But he urged the public to cooperate and ensure that they were off the road by 9pm. He said that additional resources were being deployed to help with the enforcement of this and all of the public gathering restrictions imposed as a result of this public health crisis.

Premier Alden McLaughlin announced a reduction in social gathering limits down to ten people from fifty. He warned that people must act more responsibly, otherwise the public beaches would also be closed. He said the ten people restriction and social distancing now applies to the beach, as he urged people to stop treating this health crisis as a spring break.

The premier expressed considerable concern that there were too many people partying on the beaches in large groups this weekend who should know better. He said this was the last chance for people to reconsider their behaviour, otherwise everyone would be prevented from using the country’s much loved beaches and some of the last places we can go to get some fresh air and exercise.

“We are doing everything we can to suppress the transmission of COVID-19 through the broader community,” the premier said, stressing the need to get people off the road and distance people from one another.

McLaughlin said the gathering restriction still does not apply to the workplace, as he was not completely shutting Cayman down yet. But he urged employers to let all workers stay at, or work from, home, and if not to put in place social distancing of six feet between the essential employees.

The premier also pointed out that while the gathering restrictions don’t apply to supermarkets and pharmacies, this was presenting serious challenges. McLaughlin said the situation at supermarkets and the number of people at supermarkets and larger home stores at any given time could undermine all the other measures that government is imposing to restrict the virus spread.

So from Tuesday, supermarkets and pharmacies as well as big home stores will be required to keep staff and customers six feet apart. This will form part of more regulations being published tomorrow that will outline the latest rules around the reduced gathering size and and now mandated social distancing measures.

From tomorrow evening when the curfew begins, the bus network will also close down for two weeks. Although the premier said last week that he wanted to allow buses to keep running, the public health problem they pose is too much of a threat and the bus depot will close from 9pm Tuesday. However, McLaughlin added that the government was working on safe measures to help essential people get to work.

Meanwhile, taxis will be allowed to continue operating, though passenger numbers will be reduced to ensure safe social distancing.

The premier was quite visibly concerned about the failure of some people in the community to follow the protocols and maintain safe social distancing as the new, evermore restrictive measures were imposed.

“This is all incredibly stressful for everyone,” the premier said. “These provisions announced today increase the restrictions that are already on normal life.” He said they understood that “not only are they inconvenient, they are having a serous impact on everyone’s lives”, but warned they were essential.

He advised people to look at the television and see what is happening around the world and the potential danger Cayman faces. “We have put in place measures earlier than many other countries,” he said, suggesting that Cayman could be “ahead of the curve” when it comes to the pattern seen elsewhere once this virus gets a grip, as it has in Italy after that country fell far behind and is now suffering the consequences.

“We have now shut down the borders and what is here is here. If our measures succeed, we will go through two weeks of great inconvenience and stress. But if our measures succeed, we will have prevented community spread and then we can look at how we can relax some of these restrictions,” the premier said. “But if we fail, it is not going to be two weeks of semi-lock down… but a minimum of 12 weeks of absolute lock-down and hundreds of deaths and funerals we won’t be able to attend.”

He urged everyone to follow these restrictions and understand the seriousness of the situation we are facing. Apologising to the community for being so morbid and worried, McLaughlin stressed the importance of everyone working together to battle this public health crisis.

