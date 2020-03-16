Teenagers charged in Strand stabbing case

(CNS): Two teenagers have now been charged in relation to a stabbing in the Strand Plaza, off the West Bay Road, last Saturday around 12:15am, in which a man sustained serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains. The two suspects were arrested shortly afterwards and have now been formally charged, police confirmed. They were expected in court Monday.

An 18-year-old-man from West Bay was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, common assault and causing fear or provocation of violence. A 19-year-old man from George Town was charged with the more serious offence of wounding with intent, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.