Teenage boy fails to return home for 5 days

Jared Johnson

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them find 15-year-old Jared Johnson, who has failed to return home after leaving sometime last Wednesday (25 March). Police said they received the report that Johnson was missing just yesterday, as they urged people who may know where he is to contact them. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red sports trousers.

Johnson is about 5’2” tall, of stocky build, with low cut black hair, brown eyes, and is of light brown complexion. This is not the first time the teen has disappeared from his home. Johnson also ran away in December, when he was missing for more than a week.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.