Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Police have charged a 31-year-old man from George Town with burglary after he was arrested on Friday, 27 March, on suspicion of breaking into a school located on Crewe Road in George Town on Thursday, 26 March.

The RCIPS have not given any details of the burglary or what, if anything, was taken.

The man appeared in court Monday, via video link and was remanded in custody.