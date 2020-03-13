Suspect COVID passenger on CAL flight

Cayman Airways aircraft on ORIA apron

(CNS) UPDATED: A business class traveler on Cayman Airways KX103 from Miami that landed in Cayman Friday, who was said to have symptoms associated with COVID-19 is no longer thought to have the virus, but health officials have said the person has been isolated. Passengers who didn’t have contact with the patient have been released and those who shared the business class Cabin have been advised to contact the hospital if they develop any symptoms associated with COVId-19

When the passenger arrived, Cayman Airways said local health authorities were dispatched to the airport and protocols were implemented to protect passengers and residents.

Meanwhile, Cayman Airways issued a press release Thursday promising passengers that its planes are clean, safe and sanitized, as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting all air travellers at risk. It has also announced it will waive fees for some flight changes.

But the beleaguered airline is facing a very uncertain future in the face of COVID-19 and its impact on tourism at a time when it is already suffering financially as a result of the grounding of the 737 Max 8 aircraft.

The Cayman Islands Government has not yet placed any restrictions on Cayman Airways’ various flights to the United States. But with the increasing evidence that huge numbers of people in America may be infected but untested and moving freely about, as a result of the poor response to the outbreak there, the CIG may decide it needs to restrict travel in order to try and limit Cayman’s exposure to additional cases.

In the meantime, CAL said it was focusing on keeping its fleet sanitized to protect passengers, while urging people who are sick not to travel.

“Our regular cleaning practices for aircraft have always met or exceeded all regulatory guidelines, both locally and in the markets we serve, and now we’ve introduced enhanced and specialized cleaning measures between flights daily,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms. “For every flight you take with Cayman Airways, you can rest assured that your safety and well-being, as well as that of our employees, are our top priority at every step of your journey with us.”

Whorms said that, in accordance with required procedures, all catering equipment on board CAL’s aircraft already undergo a thorough sanitization regimen. However, the company’s catering providers locally and overseas have also now introduced their own enhanced sanitization measures and procedures at their facilities, as well as for the transportation of scheduled catering to and from CAL’s aircraft.

CAL VP Airport Operations Ivan Forbes said Cal was working with the airport authorities at the various gateways to ensure a clean and safe environment for CAL workers and customers.

“Our airport partners are ensuring that check-in areas and departure gates are maintained in a suitable sanitary condition, while all Cayman Airways employees, especially those on the front-line, are being briefed on the best practices and health advisories issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health officials with regards to how to stay germ free and healthy in the fight against COVID-19,” Forbes added.

The airline has also extended its change-fee waiver deadlines for people who need to change travel plans. Passengers wishing to make changes to an existing ticket for travel to or from international destinations may do so without being subject to the change fee, providing that the travel is on Cayman Airways and the ticket was purchased before 3 March for travel before 30 April.

Travel can be re-booked within the validity of the original ticket, but changes must be made on or before 30 April. Any fare difference will apply at the time of re-booking. Any new tickets bought on or before 31 March will not be subject to change fees, but the ticket will be non-refundable, and this applies for travel up to 31 October.

Customers wishing to change their bookings should contact their travel professional or call Cayman Airways Reservations on: 345-949-2311; 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); 866-759-1372 (toll free in Jamaica); or 800-2791-9422 (toll free in Honduras).