Suspect COVID passenger on CAL flight
(CNS) UPDATED: A business class traveler on Cayman Airways KX103 from Miami that landed in Cayman Friday, who was said to have symptoms associated with COVID-19 is no longer thought to have the virus, but health officials have said the person has been isolated. Passengers who didn’t have contact with the patient have been released and those who shared the business class Cabin have been advised to contact the hospital if they develop any symptoms associated with COVId-19
When the passenger arrived, Cayman Airways said local health authorities were dispatched to the airport and protocols were implemented to protect passengers and residents.
Meanwhile, Cayman Airways issued a press release Thursday promising passengers that its planes are clean, safe and sanitized, as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting all air travellers at risk. It has also announced it will waive fees for some flight changes.
But the beleaguered airline is facing a very uncertain future in the face of COVID-19 and its impact on tourism at a time when it is already suffering financially as a result of the grounding of the 737 Max 8 aircraft.
The Cayman Islands Government has not yet placed any restrictions on Cayman Airways’ various flights to the United States. But with the increasing evidence that huge numbers of people in America may be infected but untested and moving freely about, as a result of the poor response to the outbreak there, the CIG may decide it needs to restrict travel in order to try and limit Cayman’s exposure to additional cases.
In the meantime, CAL said it was focusing on keeping its fleet sanitized to protect passengers, while urging people who are sick not to travel.
“Our regular cleaning practices for aircraft have always met or exceeded all regulatory guidelines, both locally and in the markets we serve, and now we’ve introduced enhanced and specialized cleaning measures between flights daily,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms. “For every flight you take with Cayman Airways, you can rest assured that your safety and well-being, as well as that of our employees, are our top priority at every step of your journey with us.”
Whorms said that, in accordance with required procedures, all catering equipment on board CAL’s aircraft already undergo a thorough sanitization regimen. However, the company’s catering providers locally and overseas have also now introduced their own enhanced sanitization measures and procedures at their facilities, as well as for the transportation of scheduled catering to and from CAL’s aircraft.
CAL VP Airport Operations Ivan Forbes said Cal was working with the airport authorities at the various gateways to ensure a clean and safe environment for CAL workers and customers.
“Our airport partners are ensuring that check-in areas and departure gates are maintained in a suitable sanitary condition, while all Cayman Airways employees, especially those on the front-line, are being briefed on the best practices and health advisories issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health officials with regards to how to stay germ free and healthy in the fight against COVID-19,” Forbes added.
The airline has also extended its change-fee waiver deadlines for people who need to change travel plans. Passengers wishing to make changes to an existing ticket for travel to or from international destinations may do so without being subject to the change fee, providing that the travel is on Cayman Airways and the ticket was purchased before 3 March for travel before 30 April.
Travel can be re-booked within the validity of the original ticket, but changes must be made on or before 30 April. Any fare difference will apply at the time of re-booking. Any new tickets bought on or before 31 March will not be subject to change fees, but the ticket will be non-refundable, and this applies for travel up to 31 October.
Customers wishing to change their bookings should contact their travel professional or call Cayman Airways Reservations on: 345-949-2311; 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); 866-759-1372 (toll free in Jamaica); or 800-2791-9422 (toll free in Honduras).
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
What happens to the passengers now? Will they be quarantined. Surely they are not allowed in public before test results come back.
Do you think better process might catch them on the other side?
Trumpet missed the boat with his initial response to the outbreak. He’s going to reap what he sowed by being dismissive and his usual ‘everything is great’ mantra. Now he’ll employ distraction techniques, declare a National emergency and print more $ so the US can play catch-up. Unfortunately, his actions will have far reaching effects beyond the USA.
What does self quarantine actually mean? Do you have to find somewhere to stay totally by yourself. If a relative was on the flight and they come back to your house is the whole family now under quarantine? How long after someone is potentially exposed are they able to transmit the virus to someone else? Are any facilities available for people to go to quarantine themselves? If a household is under quarantine how can they get essential supplies like food? Guidelines for self quarantine are urgently needed.
I received Min of Health’s “Advice sheet for home isolation” guidance for covid-19 from friends, on whatsapp – could HSA please make it available on the website for the general public please!!
I received Ministry of Health’s “Advice sheet for home isolation” guidance for covid-19 from friends, on whatsapp.
Can’t find it on the MoH nor HSA website.
Could HSA please make it available to the general public please!!
Self quarantine: to isolate one’s self from the general population, which for this purpose is going to be the members of the community who have not tested positive for COVID-19.
You should remain in your residence, isolating yourself from the members of your household who are negative for COVID-19. If your house is able to allow you to isolate yourself in a room away from others, do so until you have recovered and for as long as possible thereafter (sources differ between 6-14 days). If you have other persons living in your residence, you can prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, discarding tissues in the bin immediately and washing your hands regularly, encourage your household to be vigilant with their own hand washing and maintaining a healthy environment, using disinfectants on high-traffic areas such as door knobs, fridge/sink/toilet handles, etc. Your healthy family members should do their best to remain healthy: eat well, get adequate rest, remain calm, stay active as possible, find alternatives to smoking if they are a smoker (chewing sunflower seeds, peanuts, gum etc.), and avoid physical contact with you or areas where you have been. Change your sheets daily, wash them (and your clothes) with hot water and bleach (put them in a garbage bag for transport to the machine and place them into the machine using a mask and gloves if you are healthy, wash your hands after handling anything a COVID-19 positive patient has come into contact with, use disinfectant wipes or Lysol on the outside of the washing and drying machines). Isolated persons who do not live with anyone can do all of the above, in theory, without a mask but I would encourage you to still use one to keep your environment clean. Disinfect what you touch, wash your hands frequently, and have a contingency plan in place ie. a few friends who may be able to deliver supplies or food to leave at your door if necessary. If you are unable to care for yourself while ill, you should be transported to the hospital either by ambulance or by an aquaintance (wear masks, avoid physical contact, disinfect the car seat, steering wheel, and handles, wash your hands after, your transporter should isolate themself as well thereafter for at least 6-14 days).
If a family member travels, the household should place themselves under a 14-day quarantine. In that time frame, symptoms will become evident if spread within the house. Maintain a healthy environment and keep healthy. A person of this household (who is not presenting with symptoms) who absolutely needs to leave the house (eg. to buy supplies) should wear a mask regardless of if they are presenting with symptoms – the virus has a short latency period where symptoms may not show for several days though you may still be contagious.
Currently in Cayman there are no such quarantine facilities, it’s best to isolate yourself from home unless you are experiencing severe symptoms (shortness of breath, bluish lips, etc. – please consult the CDC’s website for the full list) and require medical help.
Remain calm, be prepared, and have a plan in place for your household.
Bringing in more infected I see?
Happy we quarantined all persons on this flight? Until futher testing is done…or are they wslking freely about?
What about the health officials who boarded the plane; are they now under self quarantine? If they are we are going to run out of responders very quickly.
Not quarantined. Go figure! So basically these passengers can infect many others because they have not been tested and no one knows their identities.
Close the airport to residents only
What a stupid thing to say. So the super human Caymanians and foreign workers can’t catch corona virus then?
My god there are some stupid people out there, it’s not only foreigners that use CAL you moron.
1,268/329,000,000 = 0.00039% of the US population are positive and only 33 have died — this does not seem to warrant “huge numbers of people in America may be infected” …. come on now.
CNS: What you are missing if you only watch Fox News is how few people in the US have been tested as a result of a totally inept response by the Trump administration. The authorities have no idea how many people are infected. Read this and weep. Many experts are worried that the pattern in Italy – see here – may be about to repeat itself in other countries, including the US and the UK. But in the US especially, they are working blind because they have no idea where the pockets of infection really are. Your arithmetic is fantasy fiction.
The stats you have given are nonsense. We do not know how how many asymptomatic people there are or people with mild symptoms who are walking around thinking they have a cold. It is almost certain that there are many more people infected than has been reported. On the bright side this would also mean that the mortality rate is far lower than currently being reported. Take precautions but this is not the end of the world.
Lol this why I love CNS. Always clapping back with facts
Thumbs up for cns
How many people have coughed or sneezed on Jet Blue United, AA, Southwest or Cayman Airways flights to GCM in the past 2.5 months?
Covid19 is here, its’ been here for a while. We’ve only tested very ill symptomatic people.
We’ve lost our minds…..
Cayman Airways needs to institute a cough count on flights from Miami : 2, permitted, 4 no free rum punch, 6,you have to sit in the toilet, 8 and above, arrest for quarantine on arrival.
I have to agree with you, it has been here for a while and not detected because it has been diagnosed as a “Bad Flu”. This erupting during Flu season has not helped either. Some people have mild symptoms associated with a common cold, as I read all the signs I can say that looking back 3 weeks ago, I had at least 7 of the symptoms ( I have not travelled since December 2019). Only symptom I did not have was fever and I had mild chills. I self diagnosed and self treated myself. I had this “Flu” for 2 1/2 weeks and then it came back again. I didn’t think it could have been the virus as I had not travel anywhere recently and no cases were reported here as yet I did stay home as much as I could and stay away from public places as much as I could.
“But with the increasing evidence that huge numbers of people in America may be infected but untested and moving freely about, as a result of the poor response to the outbreak there…”
I don’t know where you get your news, but the response in the US has been perfect. Even Fox News says so.
Faux News
Hahahaha
Obviously a left leaning post. If Trump had not suspended flights from China when he, did the outbreak would have been huge by now. Compare that with the Swine Flu response by the last administration. No matter how much Snopes and Google try to cover it up, it was lousy and over 1,000 people died before a major response was ordered.