Suppliers to CIG need payment too

I will not criticize the government for all they are doing to assist those they perceive as impacted and most vulnerable by this pandemic. I would however ask if they could look into another area where they have not announced any consideration. Civil servants received their paychecks early, bonus payments are being processed and now bus drivers have been guaranteed a stipend within 11 days. My question is, what about the businesses who have legitimately provided services to the government, has not yet been paid, and need the liquidity to be able to keep things going in this downturn?

Is there any consideration to expedite payments to suppliers who provided goods to the government, especially small businesses? Liquidity is the name of the game right now; the longer government sits on the invoices and keeps the money from circulating in the economy, the more likely businesses are to make layoff decisions or miss critical payments.

I would therefore ask the government to issue a directive that all suppliers be paid by the end of the month (preferably electronically to promote social distancing) for any goods or services they’ve supplied to CIG.

Thank you!