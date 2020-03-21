Supermarkets to ‘ration’ groceries

21/03/2020
Cayman News Service

(CNS): In the face of the continued and excessive bulk purchasing by many customers at the local supermarkets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of Kirk, Hurley’s and Foster’s supermarkets, including Priced Right, have come together to agree purchase limits for customers from Monday on almost all groceries except fresh goods and bakery items. The supermarket bosses said this was not a cause for panic but to ensure that everyone in Cayman gets a chance to buy what they need.

In a press release Saturday, the three supermarket owners said that they had no difficulties at this point sourcing most goods but this rationing is to curb the ongoing panic buying and to urge shoppers to behave logically over goods with a long shelf life.

“While we’re all still receiving multiple shipments per week, the challenges we continue to face to ensure products are on the shelves are many,” the supermarket owners said. “In an effort to ensure product is available for as many of our country’s citizens as possible, we have decided to implement… product limits across all Foster’s Supermarket, Priced Right, Kirk Market, and Hurley’s Marketplace locations.”

Shoppers will now only be allowed to buy two of any identical products per UPC (the barcode number) per customer on the entire grocery, frozen, and health and beauty care department items. However, there will be no limits on meat, seafood, produce, dairy, deli and bakery.

Explaining what this limitation means, the supermarkets said that, for example, a customer can purchase two Quaker Instant Oatmeal Original Flavor and two Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Packs because they do not have identical bar codes.

Even as shipments continue to arrive regularly, the supermarket bosses said they are also looking for more product from any quality source they can.

“We’ve come together to help ensure product is available for as many people as possible during this uncertain time,” the store owners said. “Putting the product limits in place stops panic buying and should keep products on the shelf longer. In speaking with our suppliers, we will continue to get product and shipping lines continue to say that the ships will sail. We continue to urge people to look at their shopping and consumption habits during this time, and plan for the coming weeks.”

The owners said that despite the uncertainty around COVID-19 customers can rest assured that the local supermarkets are taking action to keep shelves stocked and stores clean for customers. Asking people to remain calm, they urged customers to “think rationally and use proper hygiene practices throughout the day”.

Customers are also encouraged to designate one shopper per household to reduce the number of people in store, avoid doubling up on items, maintain safe social distancing, use a debit or credit card to pay, when possible and to sanitize hands, shopping carts and basket handles.

Comments (30)

  1. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 6:16 pm

    People bulk buying whilst others go without #caymankind

  2. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 6:00 pm

    If you start to limit persons that are unable to purchase more than two items per a visit doesn’t that mean you are basically forcing me to shop every other day which would place me more at risk of catching the virus? I have animals which means they have to be fed everyday so 2 cans of dog or cat food is not going to cut it. Can’t the supermarkets just order more shipments to supply the demand?

  3. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 5:34 pm

    great stuff from the stores. people(mainly women) have created an issue out of nothing.

  4. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 5:33 pm

    like everything else with this crisis….people through their own stupidity have created the problem

  5. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 4:51 pm

    So as we just flew back in and under quarantine, how are we supposed to get more supplies.
    I can order just 2 tins of beans at in a shop am i supposed to order each day?
    Mind you the airport did not ask is anyone else lived with us.

  6. Anon. says:
    21/03/2020 at 4:28 pm

    There are limits imposed and there are people who go to Fosters every day and pick up two of the item each day, by the end of the week they have hoarded ten of the particular item.
    Ignorant and selfish.

  7. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 4:20 pm

    I’ve been trying to buy Dettol for my first aid kit for 3 weeks now…also still trying to figure out why it’s being shelved with cleaning supplies rather than medical

  8. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:54 pm

    Supermarkets should have their security personnel explain people to keep distance.
    Caymanians and jamaicans still are in my face as usual.
    STAY AWAY FROM ME !!!!

  9. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:54 pm

    The grocery stores themselves are prepetuating the crisis but limiting alcohol, wipes, toilet paper etc.The stores have these items but are putting them on the selves in a very deliberate way. I agree the public has gone into panic mode but the store owners are equally part of the problem. We the public also need to ensure that we are not giving/handing over our rights to the goverment.

  10. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:43 pm

    The four persons who commented must be special individuals. 😒

  11. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:19 pm

    We need to do all we reasonably can to reduce our population, now!

  12. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:15 pm

    It is such a shame that we have to resort to these measures. For an Island that claims to have been founded on Christian values this bulk buying is incredibly selfish and thoughtless. I am thankful that the supermarkets are trying to put a stop to this. It’s just incredibly depressing that it has to be put into place. Come on Cayman we can do better than this. Think of others not just yourselves.

  13. Tom says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:05 pm

    Hey supermarkets owners…put the price like buy one toilet pack for $12 but second one is $50. That will stop selfish people buy in bulk.

  14. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 3:00 pm

    Two cans of catfood per trip and so I will have to go to the store twice a day?

  15. Say it like it is says:
    21/03/2020 at 2:54 pm

    The bulk buyers are ignorant in depriving others especially those of limited means. However this selfish ignorance will not stop them unloading their spoils in their massive SUV”s and returning straight back to shop for more using a different cashier

  16. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 2:41 pm

    YES, please stop bringing your whole family to the store!!!

    • Anonymous says:
      21/03/2020 at 5:42 pm

      These three seem to collude well all year round when it comes to establishing ridiculous prices for products, so this should be easy.

    • Anonymous says:
      21/03/2020 at 6:14 pm

      Agreed… one person per family should be the limit. More people in the stores just creates more problems and more potential for spread of illness.

  17. Anonymous says:
    21/03/2020 at 2:36 pm

    The end times are here. REPENT!

