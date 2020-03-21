Supermarkets to ‘ration’ groceries

(CNS): In the face of the continued and excessive bulk purchasing by many customers at the local supermarkets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of Kirk, Hurley’s and Foster’s supermarkets, including Priced Right, have come together to agree purchase limits for customers from Monday on almost all groceries except fresh goods and bakery items. The supermarket bosses said this was not a cause for panic but to ensure that everyone in Cayman gets a chance to buy what they need.

In a press release Saturday, the three supermarket owners said that they had no difficulties at this point sourcing most goods but this rationing is to curb the ongoing panic buying and to urge shoppers to behave logically over goods with a long shelf life.

“While we’re all still receiving multiple shipments per week, the challenges we continue to face to ensure products are on the shelves are many,” the supermarket owners said. “In an effort to ensure product is available for as many of our country’s citizens as possible, we have decided to implement… product limits across all Foster’s Supermarket, Priced Right, Kirk Market, and Hurley’s Marketplace locations.”

Shoppers will now only be allowed to buy two of any identical products per UPC (the barcode number) per customer on the entire grocery, frozen, and health and beauty care department items. However, there will be no limits on meat, seafood, produce, dairy, deli and bakery.

Explaining what this limitation means, the supermarkets said that, for example, a customer can purchase two Quaker Instant Oatmeal Original Flavor and two Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Packs because they do not have identical bar codes.

Even as shipments continue to arrive regularly, the supermarket bosses said they are also looking for more product from any quality source they can.

“We’ve come together to help ensure product is available for as many people as possible during this uncertain time,” the store owners said. “Putting the product limits in place stops panic buying and should keep products on the shelf longer. In speaking with our suppliers, we will continue to get product and shipping lines continue to say that the ships will sail. We continue to urge people to look at their shopping and consumption habits during this time, and plan for the coming weeks.”

The owners said that despite the uncertainty around COVID-19 customers can rest assured that the local supermarkets are taking action to keep shelves stocked and stores clean for customers. Asking people to remain calm, they urged customers to “think rationally and use proper hygiene practices throughout the day”.

Customers are also encouraged to designate one shopper per household to reduce the number of people in store, avoid doubling up on items, maintain safe social distancing, use a debit or credit card to pay, when possible and to sanitize hands, shopping carts and basket handles.