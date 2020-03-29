Supermarket access split on names
(CNS): Government is segregating the community based on names to address the serious problem posed by too many people going to the supermarkets during the soft curfew and risking potential transmission of COVID-19. From tomorrow (Monday), those with last names starting with the letters A-K will be allowed to shop at the grocery stores only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while those whose surnames start with L-Z can go only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Speaking at Sunday’s press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the new arrangement should cut numbers and it could be a model to be used for other essential errands and exercising if people will still not stay home, effectively putting half the population on lockdown on alternate days. But in the first instance and until further notice, the division based on names is confined to supermarkets, which are posing the highest risk of potential transmission.
The elderly and vulnerable will be able to use the designated hour in the early mornings still but it will now be based on their names as well. The premier said that only one family member should go to the supermarket for each household and he strongly discouraged taking children.
Again and again, McLaughlin urged people to stay home, especially in light of the four additional positive cases reported by Dr John Lee Sunday, two of whom had been infected by contact with people returning from overseas, illustrating potential for community spread.
McLaughlin said he expected the positive numbers to continue to climb because, despite the best efforts by public health officials, the people who picked up the virus from travellers will not know every person that they had contact with before knowing they were positive.
Since the advice initially given by the World Health Organization (WHO), that adults who are asymptomatic do not spread the virus, is now thought to be incorrect, efforts are being made to trace all the contacts of the positive cases currently all in isolation.
“The only way that we can reduce the risk of contracting the virus is to stay away from as many people as you possibly can and stay at home Cayman,” McLaughlin warned.
However, it does appear that the community did make a much more concerted effort to do that Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne confirmed that on Saturday night, only one person was found in breach of the hard curfew who had not committed any other crimes.
Four others were arrested because they had engaged in criminal behaviour in addition to breaching curfew, including one driver who was arrested for DUI as he was multiple times over the limit. But on the whole, the police were operating from a “very stable platform” with low criminal activity, he said.
The commissioner noted that Sunday was a lot quieter; people were heeding the warnings to stay home and there was “significantly less movement”. Police officers are conducting roadblocks at various locations and questioning people to ensure they are out for a genuine purpose.
Despite some congregation on beaches, which is being managed by officers on patrol on the all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), with support from the helicopter and Joint Marine Unit, Sunday’s numbers were much lower, Byrne stated.
McLaughlin noted that while Sunday was much better, he was very conscious that it could be different on Monday. And he warned again that the public must restrain themselves from unnecessary trips and, unless exempt, they should only go out for essential errands or exercise.
How the soft curfew goes, the general circumstances relating to behaviour, and testing are all factors that will influence and inform government’s decisions, which will be adapted as the situation changes.
While government did not want to add further restrictions during the soft curfew hours, any evidence of community spread or further abuse of the soft curfew would lead to greater limits, including segregating people by name for all essential errands and not just supermarket trips, the premier said.
Category: Health, health and safety, Local News
so in the middle of the worst crisis in living memory…our premier has denied, at least 50% of the people, access to groceries in 4 out 5 days.
then he wonders why there is panic buying???
but yep keep blaming business for this mess and keep ignoring that fact it was cig who let the virus in with their own incompetence at the port….
Antony Eden, open the shops on sunday !!!!!!
How about a big applause for the ladies and gentlemen who have no choice but to serve you all the cash register.
For a few $$ am hour they risk their lives for YOU arrogant caymanians.
If persons use their God given sense this new arrangement should work. Just because you can go three times for the week doesn’t mean you HAVE to. Whichever day you chose to go, ensure you get what you need for the week, by going through your pantry, refrigerator/freezer and make a list that way you shouldn’t forget anything.
I can go six days a week, should be 7.
ugh. I’m in the first section…. Ebanks, Bodden… crap there’s like a million.
Clever idiot that figured this one out.. Ebanks and bodden represent a lot of people.
Take a phone book and open the middle page. That is you letter of half the people.
And how do the poor get to the supermarket without a bus ?
6:59 what about bringing back the Donkeys!
6:59 Clever idiot that mean every Ebanks and Bodden have to shop the same time!
And the other half have Watler, Whittaker, Panton, Parchment and Rivers. Six and two threes methinks.
Yes, very true. Was it the bright sparks in the Ministry of International Trade, or the Chamber of Commerce?
Why isn’t the Ministry of Commerce handling this anyway? Or is it based on inabilities?
Glad my last name starts after k!
I am glad they have implemented this! And that most have agreed to a time where the vulnerable of the community can shop safely. I hope that supermarkets will be checking ID’s and turning people away if they try to cheat the system. Also parents have been told to keep their kids at home which I am relived about. Please comply with this. Leave your kids with a relative or your partner. It’s for their safety and the safety of others. Only one person is needed to do a shop!
Single moms? Lot of them around here. Thanks to Caribbean men cheating ways.
Thankfully for me I still have my passport in my maiden name, though I did switch my driver’s license. Turns out I can go whatever day I please!
I know this is tongue in cheek but it’s true. This and sending people to shop for them.
Glad I am not your husband, you selfish ….(fill in the blank)
Thanks to people like you, humanity’s greed will live on 👍🏾
That’s really not in the spirit of the community effort.
Hope I know you and see you there on the wrong day.
If it was 10,000 the other day, then reducing to 5000 is still way too many people. They should have split the deck into thirds or quarters. Nobody should be allowed into the store without a concise reprovision list. The authorities regulating these journeys need to actively discourage traditional “Impulsive shopping” or dithering “just browsing“ trips, or the obstructive chaos will continue.
6:41 you will get your wish cant you see the trend!
No, in addition to the surname slots, just leave your list with your phone number and come back to collect it if you can’t email it in or order online.
Because we did not panic-shop ahead of the lock-down, we did have to go to the Supermarket on Saturday (6:40 am, Senior)
There were long lines outside the store but, well managed, everyone had to get a cart to enforce the the distance-rule. The problem started once inside! The space between displayed goods and aisles was just to small to maintain the recommended distance from other shoppers, additionally, the situation was exacerbated by the debit card machines not working well.
Overall I can say that people were courteous to each other, store personnel was very helpful, the only issue I observed was, the congestion inside the store because too many people needed to go shopping.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people that are working hard to keep our community safe. That said, I would like to understand why liquor stores were permitted to open on Saturday and who made the decision that they were to be classified as essential. I would also like to know why it was deemed necessary to have armed police officers stationed at the supermarkets.
What happened at the supermarkets on Saturday was to be expected and I still think that we will continue to have problems unless we establish some form of ticketing system that will have customers waiting in their cars until they have been cleared to enter the stores.
you understand little of the the real cayman culture then…
Need to shut down the beaches and Bars, both places dud not abide by the curfew rules
Hello. The bars are shut down already.
I think I need to legally change my last name so I don’t have to shop with the Bushes, Boddens and Ebankses. I would much rather shop with the Smiths, Scotts and Whittakers.
Welcome aboard then buddy:) see you at Foster…on tuesdays,thursdays and Saturdays…until we meet again…
This a welcomed change, and a positive move. Just don’t close the stores down Monday if I few idiots break rank. Sincerely, end of the alphabet
There has to be so many more a-k’s in Cayman , Ebanks, Bodden, Bush, Kirk, Eden…..