Supermarket access split on names

(CNS): Government is segregating the community based on names to address the serious problem posed by too many people going to the supermarkets during the soft curfew and risking potential transmission of COVID-19. From tomorrow (Monday), those with last names starting with the letters A-K will be allowed to shop at the grocery stores only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while those whose surnames start with L-Z can go only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Speaking at Sunday’s press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the new arrangement should cut numbers and it could be a model to be used for other essential errands and exercising if people will still not stay home, effectively putting half the population on lockdown on alternate days. But in the first instance and until further notice, the division based on names is confined to supermarkets, which are posing the highest risk of potential transmission.

The elderly and vulnerable will be able to use the designated hour in the early mornings still but it will now be based on their names as well. The premier said that only one family member should go to the supermarket for each household and he strongly discouraged taking children.

Again and again, McLaughlin urged people to stay home, especially in light of the four additional positive cases reported by Dr John Lee Sunday, two of whom had been infected by contact with people returning from overseas, illustrating potential for community spread.

McLaughlin said he expected the positive numbers to continue to climb because, despite the best efforts by public health officials, the people who picked up the virus from travellers will not know every person that they had contact with before knowing they were positive.

Since the advice initially given by the World Health Organization (WHO), that adults who are asymptomatic do not spread the virus, is now thought to be incorrect, efforts are being made to trace all the contacts of the positive cases currently all in isolation.

“The only way that we can reduce the risk of contracting the virus is to stay away from as many people as you possibly can and stay at home Cayman,” McLaughlin warned.

However, it does appear that the community did make a much more concerted effort to do that Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne confirmed that on Saturday night, only one person was found in breach of the hard curfew who had not committed any other crimes.

Four others were arrested because they had engaged in criminal behaviour in addition to breaching curfew, including one driver who was arrested for DUI as he was multiple times over the limit. But on the whole, the police were operating from a “very stable platform” with low criminal activity, he said.

The commissioner noted that Sunday was a lot quieter; people were heeding the warnings to stay home and there was “significantly less movement”. Police officers are conducting roadblocks at various locations and questioning people to ensure they are out for a genuine purpose.

Despite some congregation on beaches, which is being managed by officers on patrol on the all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), with support from the helicopter and Joint Marine Unit, Sunday’s numbers were much lower, Byrne stated.

McLaughlin noted that while Sunday was much better, he was very conscious that it could be different on Monday. And he warned again that the public must restrain themselves from unnecessary trips and, unless exempt, they should only go out for essential errands or exercise.

How the soft curfew goes, the general circumstances relating to behaviour, and testing are all factors that will influence and inform government’s decisions, which will be adapted as the situation changes.

While government did not want to add further restrictions during the soft curfew hours, any evidence of community spread or further abuse of the soft curfew would lead to greater limits, including segregating people by name for all essential errands and not just supermarket trips, the premier said.