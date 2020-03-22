Student hospitalized from isolation hotel

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A local student who recently returned from overseas and was using the government’s isolation hotel was taken to hospital Friday evening, but government officials have refused to say whether or not the patient is suspected of having coronavirus. CNS asked for clarity on the issue and was told that Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee would only confirm that the “student is under investigation for a viral illness”.

In a press release issued Saturday there was no indication whether or not the student was suspected of having COVID-19, despite the widespread community concerns about the current pandemic. Cayman’s very low testing rate means we still don’t know the current level of community infection resulting from local contact with tourists before the lockdown began in earnest.

There is, however, a clear threat from returning residents, including the students in isolation and others who have recently returned home to Cayman from overseas. But officials would only say this student was transferred to hospital “for assessment” and remains there in isolation. They have not said whether the patient will be tested for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, officials said that public health protocols were adhered to when the student was moved from the isolation facility to the hospital in George Town.

“All medical staff and vehicles in contact with the student have taken necessary precautions to prevent onward transmission of any infectious condition. Appropriate contact tracing will take place in any case deemed necessary by Public Health,” officials said.

All returning residents have been asked to self-isolate and alert Public Health immediately if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The students at the isolation facility were also screened before leaving the airport and are in regular contact with medical professionals while they remain in isolation.

Dr Lee said he was sure that the protocols in place are robust.

“This situation reminds us exactly why these isolation facilities are a necessary step in our efforts to protect the public,” he said. “We are trying to keep all persons, especially the vulnerable, safe by limiting their exposure to any arriving passenger from a high risk area. I would like to wish the student all the best for recovery,” Dr Lee said as he avoided any mention of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Health Services Authority (HSA) CEO Lizzette Yearwood thanked the parents and students in isolation for their compliance with the now mandatory requirements.

“I would like to reassure you that all measures are in place to care for your family members at this difficult time,” she said. “Any calls from them are taken seriously; we will triage and care for them as the need arises,” she added.