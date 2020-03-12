Still some smoke plumes at dump

George Town landfill on 12 March (Photo courtesy CIFS)

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) continue battling the latest fire at the George Town dump, officials said the focus is shifting away from the top mound of the landfill, where the fire has been contained, towards a lower section. As a result, intermittent smoke plumes are expected from the site as crews excavate and douse the area, according to the latest update following a CIFS inspection Thursday morning.

Officials said that overall smoke levels generated from the site have reduced considerably since the fire began on Sunday, 8 March. Following a change in wind direction overnight, fire officers went to the South Sound area this morning to observe smoke in the area but reported that conditions there were clear with no visible smoke.

“Excavating, damping down and capping will continue today as crews work to bring the incident to a safe and prompt conclusion,” the update stated.

Some amount of smoke may linger in the area and residents in the vicinity should continue to make their own assessments of their area and act accordingly, officials said.

People living in homes affected by smoke should keep windows, doors and air-conditioning vents closed as a precaution and limit the amount of time spent outside in the smoke. People with asthma should carry their inhaler.

Motorists travelling through smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air-conditioning and keep their air vents closed.