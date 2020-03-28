‘Stay at home’ order abuse worries officials

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Saturday’s press briefing

(CNS): One single traffic-cam reader picked up over 10,000 unique vehicles in just five hours on Saturday, and government officials are frustrated over the scale of the abuse of the ‘stay at home’ soft curfew after the lockdown was lifted. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said it was unsustainable and Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was really worried about the supermarket problem, after the public completely ignored his appeal on Friday not to go unless it was essential.

Speaking at the COVID press briefing on Saturday, convened to report on how Cayman was reacting to the lifting of a 58-hour curfew and transitioning to the daytime softer restrictions, Governor Martyn Roper, the premier and Commissioner Byrne all expressed disappointment. They also repeatedly reminded the public that the restrictions were in place to save lives and stop the spread of this pandemic in our community.

From dozens of people sunbathing on beaches, which may now cause them to be closed, to drinkers congregating in groups outside liquor stores, the abuse was widespread, officials reported.

The commissioner said there had been “a lot of movement” on Saturday which was not justified. He warned that it was challenging for his officers to keep a check on this many people and whether or not they were out for legitimate reasons, and made it clear that he would prefer a return to full lockdown if the police are to have any chance of enforcing ‘stay at home’ measures.

The premier spoke specifically about the supermarkets and his concerns over the long lines outside, as the store owners tried to maintain social distancing measures inside.

He said that people in the queues were not keeping their distance and warned that the person “you are queuing besides may be infected… and you will contract it”, adding, “We have to treat everyone around us as though they were contagious.”

He urged people to take the threat seriously and not to take the negative test results for granted or believe that the threat has dissipated.

“It has not gone away. We still do not know the extent to which there is community transmission of the virus in these islands, and it will be some weeks before we can be anywhere near certain about what the status is,” he said.

Having urged people not to go to the supermarkets unless they absolutely had to and not to panic buy, McLaughlin said those words had gone completely unheeded. He said some lines were snaking for best part of a quarter of a mile from supermarket doors, undermining efforts to try and check the spread. While the government does not want to shut the grocery stores, he said the situation was posing a real problem because of people’s behaviour.

“It is clear that we are going to have to find a better means of ensuring that everyone gets adequate access to the food they need but where we don’t wind up with these excessively long queues,” the premier stated, noting once again that the supermarkets have plenty of product. He said government was in discussions with the owners to see what could be done to better manage the situation.

McLaughlin also pointed out that people should not be spending so much money on things that they are unlikely to really need. He said we do not know how long this situation is going to last, after acknowledging that this situation has, of course, crashed the economy. While it will recover, it will take time, he warned, and panic buying will see people running out of money before this thing ends.

While everyone has to eat or get out for essential things, he said, for the soft curfew to work the public had to cooperate and follow rules. The premier railed against businesses that refuse to shut, saying that he had had reports that some construction sites were operating and landscapers were seen working in yards.

These businesses were breaching the law “and carrying on as though it was business as usual. It is not.” All businesses are closed except those that have been exempted, he said.

McLaughlin was also very concerned about hundreds of people sunbathing on some of the beaches, a sentiment echoed by the governor, who said this was an obvious breach of the curfew.

“That is not going to work,” McLaughlin said, as he once again reminded people that we do not know the extent of the community spread. He said that, although he was reluctant to do so, he would close the beaches as a result of this type of selfish behaviour if it did not stop tomorrow.

“We need people to stay away from each other. We need people to stay home,” he said, and warned of more restrictive measures in general if people did not stop abusing the soft curfew period.

“We don’t know how long we are going to be in this state,” he said, stressing that people must change their behaviour to get through these next few weeks.

McLaughlin urged people to look at the news and see what is happening all around us and understand the serious nature of this pandemic. The restrictive measures are all about saving lives, and until we have a better understanding of transmission rates, we have to believe that this coronavirus is in the community, he said.

The premier said he did not want anyone in Cayman to die of this disease, pointing out that even a single death was someone’s loved one. “Or it could be you,” he added, as he repeated the plea for people to stay at home.

See the full press briefing below: