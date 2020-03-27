Soft to hard curfew coming for one week

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government has confirmed that the country will transition to ‘Stay Home Cayman’ on Saturday as part of the survival plan to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic as Cayman goes through this high-risk period. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the current lockdown curfew will end at 5:00am Saturday to be replaced by a softer one until 7:00pm Saturday evening, and alternate between soft curfews by day and hard curfews by night until next Friday.

The premier announced at Friday’s daily COVID-19 press briefing that the Cabinet has now set the regulations for the daytime periods when people will be allowed out to go to supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, liquor stores and to exercise or walk their dog. Although slightly less restrictive than the nighttime lockdown curfews, McLaughlin said people were still urged to stay at home unless they absolutely have to go out.

The regulations governing the daytime ‘stay at home’ order, which allows essential workers to be out and access to essential services for the wider community, have been published. They set out who can leave their homes and the reasons why people can be out, as well as the restrictions that everyone must continue to observe regardless.

The regulations were outlined by Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, who said that tomorrow the supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and mini-marts can open until 6pm, while banks will be open in the morning. But in general, people will still be required to stay at home.

The supermarkets will not open on Sunday, as had previously been suggested. Churches must also remain closed, and people are encouraged to worship at home.

The premier said that because the police do not have the resources to patrol the seas, people cannot use watercraft during the soft curfew, including to go fishing, though they can swim or walk the beach for exercise. He was apologetic about this, well aware of the local connection to the sea, but he said that the risk of people going out on boat parties was just too great.

However, whatever people do within the parameters of the daytime less restrictive curfew, no more than two people can gather together in a public place and small stores must limit customers to six at a time. Everyone must observe the six-foot social distancing rule, as well as constant hand washing and sanitizing. Those exercising or walking dogs can do so only in pairs or with members of their family household.

The premier remained hopeful on Friday that Cayman could get through this next week, doing everything that we can to stem the spread and “have this wave pass over us with few casualties”.

McLaughlin said it made him proud to be a Caymanian after seeing yesterday (Thursday 26 March) just how much people are actually complying with the curfew and understanding the government’s goal, which essentially is to save lives.

With the news that the latest batch of local tests were again all negative, McLaughlin said it was possible that Cayman had acted early enough and was containing the spread of the coronavirus here.

He said that he was aware that Saturday may pose some challenges but stressed that there was “no need for everyone to rush to the supermarkets” if they did not absolutely have to. The premier urged people not to panic buy, saying again that all of the islands’ grocers have said their shelves are fully stocked and there is more than an adequate supply of food here for everyone for the foreseeable future.

“There is no need for panic or despair,” McLaughlin added, as he reassured the community that “together we can do this” by acting sensibly and avoid having another round-the-clock hard curfew being imposed.

The premier remained optimistic that Cayman could survive this pandemic relatively unscathed and begin considering even less restrictions if the local spread can be contained. But he warned that if things changed and we begin to see the virus spreading or people abusing the soft curfew to the point where the police cannot manage it over the next seven days, then he would reimpose the 24-hour lockdown, or hard curfew.