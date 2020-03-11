Smoke persists as dump continues to burn

Smoke on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Wednesday morning

(CNS): Thick smoke was still billowing across parts of George Town and Seven Mile Beach on Wednesday morning as the dump continued burning for the fifth day. Government officials said that while fire crews had made progress overnight, the landfill fire was still ablaze, with new flare-ups across the garbage mound leading to “varying smoke density at the site”. The situation is dynamic and firefighters continue to excavate, dampen down and cap the fires as they emerge.

Officials said waste located close to the landfill boundary had also ignited early Wednesday, which led to the closure of one lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway (ETH) to allow fire trucks to be deployed and the area doused.

“Crews were able to contain the flare-up and reduce the smoke density for motorists’ safety quickly,” Government Information Services said in an update. “As at 9am this morning, both lanes of the ETH are open and will remain open as long as it is safe for motorists.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker, who remains at the scene, said the fire crews were working hard under very challenging conditions. “Everyone at the scene is very grateful for the community’s support to date and ask for their continued patience as we work to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

Despite the changing situation, the fire service said enough progress has been made to reduce the strategic operation meetings at the dump, which means the next public update will not happen until this evening, well after 4pm.

However, the people are using social media to communicate details and pictures of the fire.

Although Cayman International School re-opened Wednesday, many parents were concerned about allowing their children to go back. The thick smoke seen at the school earlier this morning, along with new flare-ups and the potential changes in wind direction were fuelling parents’ concern that it was not safe for their children to be back in school yet.

One parent told CNS that he was very concerned that the Department of Environmental Health had told him it has no equipment capable of measuring what type or the levels of toxins in the smoke that the children will be breathing in.