Smoke clears as dump fire under control

George Town dump, 11 March 2020

(CNS): Firefighters are now working towards finally extinguishing the current landfill fire after working persistently for the last four days to bring the blaze under control and systematically tackle the emerging hot spots and flare ups. At 4pm Wednesday officials said that the fire service crews as well as staff from the Department of Environmental Health had been successful in bringing the fire under control.

The National Roads Authority has also joined the battle by providing operational vehicle support. To tackle the fire, crews have taken a systematic approach of excavation and damping down. Once an area is doused, it is then capped to reduce the chance of re-ignition.

But officials warned that once hot spots are exposed through excavation, there may be flares of smoke, though this evening the sky above the dump was very clear as a result of the number of areas that have now been capped. When smoke does emerge, firefighters are there to reduce it as quickly as possible. Smoke density will nevertheless vary as crews work through the process.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said residents of Lakeside Appartments, Watlers Road and the immediate vicinity of the landfill site are still advised to keep windows, doors and air conditioning vents closed as a precaution.

The DEH said that once the fire has been fully extinguished, it will shift its focus to begin testing air quality in the area at the public’s request.