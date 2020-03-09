Sick cruisers don’t have COVID-19, officials say

Caribbean Princess

(CNS): Health officials said Monday said that a cruise ship has anchored in George Town to offload two passengers who are critically ill with issues that appear unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak in order for them to be airlifted to the US. But in a confusing chain of events, it appears that there are two crew members on board the same vessel who are physically well but may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, resulting in the ship being ordered to return to Miami by the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC).

The Caribbean Princess came to Grand Cayman this morning, 9 March, as it was due to call here, though no passengers will disembark. However, the ship has dropped off the sick passengers, who have been taken to the airport for medical evacuation to Florida.

“Some clinical samples will also be travelling with them,” health officials said. “All appropriate measures are being undertaken to ensure the safety of staff involved and the vehicles being deployed. Ambulance crews routinely manage patients who have infectious conditions and are aware of the required action.”

Joseph Woods, the acting director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, said that PACI, Customs and Border Control, the relevant health departments and the cruise lines were working in close collaboration during this outbreak to deal with issues as they happen.

“Today, a situation arose with one of the cruise ships scheduled to call on Grand Cayman,” he said. Woods explained that no one on board is known to be suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 but there are concerns that crew members may have been exposed to someone who has shown symptoms.

He said that “out of an abundance of caution and of their own volition” the cruise line decided to cancel the call at Grand Cayman. Woods said that this decision “speaks to the integrity of the cruise lines that call here and the respect and value they place on their relationship with the Cayman Islands”.

He added, “That close relationship and respect between us pays off in circumstances like this when they would rather cancel a call than take a chance and we really appreciate that. We all pledge to do our very best to keep the Cayman Islands free of the coronavirus, COVID-19.”

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that “for absolute clarity and in the interest of the public’s health and safety… no passengers are disembarking from the Caribbean Princess cruise ship into Grand Cayman today”.