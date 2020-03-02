sheissupported protest launches movement

Protest organiser Angela Pretorius (in pink shirt)

MLAs Alva Suckoo and Bernie Bush join the protestors

Jeri Bovell urges competent Caymanians to step into politics

Many protest signs displayed unity with the victim of assault last weekend

Protestors gathered outside the Glass House Friday morning

Protestors hope domestic and workplace violence comes out of the shadows

People protested against violent bullying

Well known local activist Billy Adam joins the protest

Men and women showed up Friday morning to show solidarity with victims

(CNS): A protest against domestic and workplace violence outside the Glass House on Friday morning, sparked by the violent assault of a bar manager involving the speaker of the House last weekend, was to show public support for all victims, not just the victim in this case, according to the organiser, Angela Pretorius. The event attracted a small crowd of men and women, though CNS understands that civil servants as well as staff at the bar where the victim worked had been told not to join them. However, MLA Bernie Bush (WBN), who has resigned as deputy speaker as a result of government’s lack of action following the assault, and MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW) both joined the protest.

Pointing to the recent statement by Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, which noted that the RCIPS responded to over 2,000 domestic violence-related calls in 2018, Pretorius told CNS, “This is just not acceptable, especially from the leadership of our country, and we will not just stand still and let that happen. We want to voice our concerns about violence against women.”

Surrounded by #sheissupported banners held by some of the protestors, reflecting the hashtag being used on social media — the Cayman #metoo — Pretorius said, “We want to let every women subjected to any kind of violence — physical, physiological or emotional — that you are supported and you can come forward and there are people out there who will help you. We are standing united and we will not let this happen in Cayman.”

She said that the assault that took place the week before was the “tipping point of something greater” and has kick-started a movement. Pretorius said that when she first heard about the incident and after she read the statement from “the perpetrator”, she was upset and angry. “And for many reasons I did not like that he used mental illness as an excuse. I fully support anyone battling mental illness, but that does not make this behaviour right.”

By last Tuesday, “so many people were talking about it and it is such an important topic” that she decided to do something. “This is the start of a movement and the start of the government seeing how passionately everyone feels about this,” she said. While she was disappointed by the reaction of the government, she said she really admired Bernie Bush, saying “his statement was incredible”.

But Pretorius added, “I do wish the government had taken a different stance on it.” While understanding that they need to allow police to do their job and the difficulty they have because “the public will prosecute people before the courts do”, she said there was a need for a code of conduct for members of government, “something that does not allow this sort of behaviour to happen”.

She also expressed disappointment in female leaders. “I have not seen a single statement from a female member of the LA. I would have liked them to come forward to say something,” she said, noting that, aside from the statement from the Crisis Centre, there had been nothing from any female leaders in the community.

MLA Bush said he was happy to see how many people had come out and glad that the movement has started. But looking forward, he said, “We have to make sure that we start educating our young men about the respect they should have for women.” He said that he and MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) are currently researching what laws need to be strengthened and where to close legal loopholes regarding domestic violence.

Suckoo agreed that “the laws are not sufficiently robust”. He said that when the Standards in Public Life Law comes into effect (which happened on Sunday, 1 March), that will help, and also noted that domestic violence is already illegal under the Penal Code.

He said the perception that if the victim does not pursue the case that it cannot be pursued by the police is wrong, noting the need for more education on this. However, he said that what really needs to be tackled is the cultural acceptance of domestic violence “and this sort of thing being pushed under the rug”.

“We need to expose it now,” he said. “I’ve said publicly that I’ve never hit a woman and I never will… That’s how I was raised and I was raised by a very strong woman who would be very disappointed if I did something like that. We need to make sure that our young guys know that it is totally unacceptable. You don’t do this sort of thing under any circumstance.”

He said he was there to show solidarity for the victims of all forms of violence and to listen “because I want to hear what people have to say about it and what they expect me to do as a representative”.

Jeri Bovell, who joined the protest with a sign that read: “Competent Caymanians needed now”, thinks that part of the problem is the standard of political representation. Government leaders are “tied up with personal interest”, she said. “We need educated younger Caymanians and first generation Caymanians who are experienced in the world and understand global politics and political issues.”

Violence is a human rights issue, she said. “We need protection, not only for Caymanians but all residents who are contributing to society.” But she also noted that it was not just women who are victims.

“There are men who suffer from domestic assault; this is not a single-sex issue. This is an issue of anger, of frustration and of uneducated people holding positions where they lord over others,” she said.

Just as the victims can be men or women, it’s up to leadership of both sexes to fix the problem, she said. Whether solutions come from women or men doesn’t matter, “as long as they are educated and transparent and ethical and maintain a modicum of morality”.