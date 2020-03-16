RCIPS chopper delivers medicine to stranded ship

MS Braemar

(CNS): The RCIPS helicopter transported emergency medical supplies on Saturday for a transatlantic cruise ship that is stuck 25 miles off the coast of the Bahamas with five confirmed coronavirus cases on board, four crew and one passenger, and at least 40 people in isolation. The MS Braemar, which has 681 passengers, most of whom are British, and 380 crew members on board, has been refused entry at multiple ports in the region due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the ship.

The ship, which is operated by British cruise firm Fred Olsen and runs from Southampton, was refused landing in the Dominican Republic on 27 February after some of those on board became ill with flu-like symptoms. However, new passengers were allowed to join the cruise on 2 March on the Dutch island of St Maarten, while some left and flew back to the UK. The ship continued to Jamaica for an unscheduled stop there but they were not allowed to take any tours and were only allowed to stay for an hour.

However, some passengers who had left the cruise and gone home were later tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship was, as a result, refused landing in Curaçao on Tuesday and Barbados on Thursday, which was supposed to be its final stop. It then went on to the Bahamas, trying to find a port where passengers could disembark and fly home, but was refused docking there as well. However, it was allowed to anchor 25 miles off the coast to resupply with food fuel and medical supplies.

It appears likely that the passengers will have to sail with the ship back across the Atlantic, which will take 10 days, with the COVID-19 patients on board.

According to GIS, on Saturday, 14 March, a team from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit flew to the Bahamas to deliver the urgently needed medical supplies, which were not related to COVID-19 treatment but standard prescription items that are in good supply on Cayman.

The operation, which was authorised by Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLauglin, was coordinated by the Governor’s Office and the British High Commission in Nassau. The supplies were landed in the Bahamas and were delivered to the ship by the British High Commission.

Roper said, “Once again we are extremely grateful to the team at the RCIPS Air Operations Unit for their service. This mission was vital to ensure the passengers on the Braemar had access to life saving medicines. My thanks also go to the pharmacy team at the HSA for providing such a professional response.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “This is a time when the world needs to come together to help each other. The RCIPS helicopter has proved vital in saving lives not only in Cayman but also in the region. This operation was essential to provide vital medicines to vulnerable passengers and I am pleased that here in Cayman we have the capability to protect people at home but also to help those in distress on the sea.”