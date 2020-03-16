RCIPS chopper delivers medicine to stranded ship
(CNS): The RCIPS helicopter transported emergency medical supplies on Saturday for a transatlantic cruise ship that is stuck 25 miles off the coast of the Bahamas with five confirmed coronavirus cases on board, four crew and one passenger, and at least 40 people in isolation. The MS Braemar, which has 681 passengers, most of whom are British, and 380 crew members on board, has been refused entry at multiple ports in the region due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the ship.
The ship, which is operated by British cruise firm Fred Olsen and runs from Southampton, was refused landing in the Dominican Republic on 27 February after some of those on board became ill with flu-like symptoms. However, new passengers were allowed to join the cruise on 2 March on the Dutch island of St Maarten, while some left and flew back to the UK. The ship continued to Jamaica for an unscheduled stop there but they were not allowed to take any tours and were only allowed to stay for an hour.
However, some passengers who had left the cruise and gone home were later tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship was, as a result, refused landing in Curaçao on Tuesday and Barbados on Thursday, which was supposed to be its final stop. It then went on to the Bahamas, trying to find a port where passengers could disembark and fly home, but was refused docking there as well. However, it was allowed to anchor 25 miles off the coast to resupply with food fuel and medical supplies.
It appears likely that the passengers will have to sail with the ship back across the Atlantic, which will take 10 days, with the COVID-19 patients on board.
According to GIS, on Saturday, 14 March, a team from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit flew to the Bahamas to deliver the urgently needed medical supplies, which were not related to COVID-19 treatment but standard prescription items that are in good supply on Cayman.
The operation, which was authorised by Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLauglin, was coordinated by the Governor’s Office and the British High Commission in Nassau. The supplies were landed in the Bahamas and were delivered to the ship by the British High Commission.
Roper said, “Once again we are extremely grateful to the team at the RCIPS Air Operations Unit for their service. This mission was vital to ensure the passengers on the Braemar had access to life saving medicines. My thanks also go to the pharmacy team at the HSA for providing such a professional response.”
Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “This is a time when the world needs to come together to help each other. The RCIPS helicopter has proved vital in saving lives not only in Cayman but also in the region. This operation was essential to provide vital medicines to vulnerable passengers and I am pleased that here in Cayman we have the capability to protect people at home but also to help those in distress on the sea.”
Bad timing that RFA Mounts Bay has returned to England for the first time in three years. I guess the Cayman Islands now steps in as the official UK military branch for the Caribbean? What are the particulars of that caretaker role as we simmer on international Blacklists?
Cayman is a BOT and this ship is carrying British passengers!! Why wouldn’t the good people of Cayman help? If Caymanians were in a ship off England’s coast the British Police would do exactly the same to help. They wouldn’t expect France to do it. There’s always someone that posts negative comments. Dear me!!
Maybe because we are not the proxy for the British Navy, and a tiny territory 800 miles away.
I think this was a wonderful gesture – Cayman hospitality at it’s best. God Bless the crew of the helicopter and all those who participate.
Well done – to all involved.
By winch, I hope 🤞🏽
This vessel is flagged by the Bahamas Ship Registry and is in Bahamian waters.
Nice going Cayman.
You have the heart of a human!
The US and the Bahamas refused any assistance. That is why Cayman was asked.
Good job – these are the times that tries men’s / women’s souls and also shows the true measure of a person. Each one help one.!!
Nice gesture but wouldn’t out of florida have been closer for delivery?
No kidding. We never seem to miss an international safari opportunity. Could just as well have been one of the dozens of helicopters in Bahamas…many sitting idle on the back of yachts.
11:39am your cynicism is never ending.
Perhaps there is a very good reason other than your ignorant flaffing.
They all refused!
Other reports indicate the helicopter was just to get the supplies from Cayman to Bahamas. They used some other method to get it from shore to the ship. (Probably by boat, if they were also resupplying with foodstuffs.)
CNS: This report says the same thing: “The supplies were landed in the Bahamas and were delivered to the ship by the British High Commission.”
The difference is members of the public are never under a legal obligation to act, only a civic and moral duty, whereas law enforcement agencies, Govt agencies, authorities and so forth are. In times of national disaster,crisis or other event, like a national health emergency members of the public can and do assist but it is usually on a volunteer basis, and only if needed. The exception would be if asked to do so. The very rare occasion would be if ordered to do so, and only then you would if you had a special skill, ability or resource which for the better good of society is needed.