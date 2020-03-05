Public bus and car collide on Shedden Rd

(CNS): A Hyundai i10 crashed into the back of a public bus on Shedden Road on Wednesday morning, police said. The two-vehicle collision happened around 10:20am on 4 March near Printer Way, when the Hyundai collided with the rear of the bus, which had pulled off to the roadside.

Police said all 12 passengers of the bus and the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The matter is currently under police investigation.