Public bus and car collide on Shedden Rd
(CNS): A Hyundai i10 crashed into the back of a public bus on Shedden Road on Wednesday morning, police said. The two-vehicle collision happened around 10:20am on 4 March near Printer Way, when the Hyundai collided with the rear of the bus, which had pulled off to the roadside.
Police said all 12 passengers of the bus and the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
The matter is currently under police investigation.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
This was long overdue ,the way these bus drivers drive on the road .thank God no lives were lost .
One day a dump truck will run into the back of a bus and kill everybody in board. Mark my words