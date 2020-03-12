Princess deals another blow to cruise ports

Diamond Princess, cruise ship owned by Princess Cruises, was quarantined in Japan for 14 days

(CNS): Princess Cruises issued a statement Thursday morning that it was cancelling all of its cruises around the world until 10 May in the face of the global outbreak of COVID-19, a move that will further batter the Cayman Islands’ short-term, and possibly long-term, tourism outlook. At the public meeting on the coronavirus situation Tuesday night, Premier Alden McLaughlin noted that on average, the average-sized ship will “drop about a half a million dollars into the economy”.

At the meeting in the Mary Miller Hall in Red Bay, McLaughlin responded to a question about whether the Cayman government had a specific threshold before restricting airline and cruise passengers from entering the country. He said that they were taking guidance from local medical experts and watching what is being done in other places, what works and what doesn’t work.

He said, “The challenge… is to strike the right balance so we don’t, unless we absolutely have to, shut down the economy completely because then we have another issue.” The six people in Cayman who have been tested for the virus all had recent travel history to places where there are confirmed cases. They and the people who had contact with them are being isolated to limit risk of spread to broader population.

“If we get to a point, and God forbid, where it is apparent that the virus is being passed locally, then we have to obviously take very different measures… which would probably included restricting movement here and restricting congregation to prevent the spread of the virus.”

He said the Cayman economy has already been significantly impacted “because the number of visitors is falling quite precipitously”. However, he added, “The paramount decision has to be health of population but have to weigh these things in the balance.”

As expected, the World Health Organization has now declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, as countries around the world scramble to contain the spread and avoid overwhelming health services.

The halt of cruises announced by Princess, which is owned by Carnival Cruise Lines, will further depress cruise tourism here, though there is no word yet if Carnival is suspending ships of its other brands. Viking Cruises has suspended all sailings through the end of April, the only other cruise line so far which has cancelled cruise operations.

The Princess cruise ships suffered reputational as well as economic damage after two were quarantined when some people on board were found to have the coronavirus. In a “proactive response” to the COVID-19 outbreak, the cruise line has stopped operations of its 18 cruise ships for 60 days, impacting trips departing 12 March to 10 May. The cruise line is offering credit on future cruises to passengers affected or they can request a cash refund.

Another developments that will impact the Cayman Islands came Wednesday night, when President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office that the US is suspending all travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days, from midnight Friday, with exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.

This move by the Trump administration apparently blindsided authorities in Europe and airlines, which had not been consulted, and will effect Cayman’s stay-over tourism, as it is a hub for many European visitors. Inexplicably, the UK is not included in the US ban, even though there have been more than 450 confirmed cases and six deaths in that country.

However, the Jamaican government is considering adding the UK to its list of countries on its travel ban after a second person has tested positive in Jamaica for COVID-19 after travelling there.

As there has so far been few cases in the Caribbean and no deaths so far, there is no travel ban from the US to the region at this point. However, medical experts are recommending that people, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, avoid non-essential air travel as well as cruises, which Premier McLaughlin noted at the public meeting is already affecting Cayman’s economy.