Prince Charles and premier discuss eco fund

Baroness Sugg with Premier Alden McLaughlin in London

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin met with Prince Charles at his private residence, Highgrove House, last week, when they discussed a Cayman Islands-based Blue/Green Fund, an initiative that aims to provide financing to environmental projects in the Caribbean, which was introduced to the Prince of Whales when he visited the Cayman Islands in March last year. He also met with the UK’s new overseas territories minister, Baroness Sugg, and other officials.

According to a release about the premier’s London visit, work on the Blue/Green Fund has progressed and is expected to be officially launched at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in June by Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Prince of Whales proposed such a fund at the 2015 CHOGM in Malta, but “to date it has not been able to get off the ground” the release from the premier’s office stated, describing Prince Charles as being “excited that Cayman Islands entities and a Cayman Islands fund will finally be able to achieve this longstanding goal”.

The initial funding will be from local investors and the first green project funded by it is expected to be here in the Cayman Islands. “It is anticipated that there are also institutions and wealthy individuals internationally ready to invest a total of US$1 billion into the fund,” the release said, and suggested that the “fund arrangements” could “be replicated to focus on blue/green projects in other parts of the world”.

The premier’s office said, “This is not only exciting for green initiatives generally but also shows the value of the Cayman Islands’ financial products in providing solutions to benefit green initiatives in the region and beyond.”

McLaughlin also met with Baroness Sugg, the UK’s new overseas territories minister, which his office said was “very productive”. The premier, accompanied by Chief Officer of the Ministry of International Trade Eric Bush, Andre Ebanks of the Cayman Islands London Office and Senior Political Advisor Roy Tatum, “discussed a broad range of issues facing the Cayman Islands” with Baroness Sugg, including the Cayman Islands recent blacklisting by the European Union.

The Cayman delegations, which included representatives from from the Cayman Islands finance industry, also held meetings with Conor Burns, Minister of State for International Trade, and Sir Edward Lister, Chief Strategic Advisor to the Prime Minister.

The release said this was an opportunity for them “to provide key advisors of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with an update of the business done in the Cayman Islands, including our fund services, and to speak about the recent EU blacklisting”.

The Cayman delegation reportedly received assurances that the new Tory government “continued to have every confidence in the Cayman Islands and in our financial services business”, the premier’s office said, adding that the British officials “committed to considering making a public statement confirming this confidence”.

They also discussed the potential for UK and Cayman trade, especially in financial services, as well as the Blue/Green Fund.

The Cayman delegation also met with officials with the City of London to discuss areas of possible cooperation.

The delegation, which returned to Cayman on Friday, included Alasdair Robertson of Maples, Jess Shakespeare of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Dan Scott and Eleanor Fisher of Ernst & Young, Kevin Lloyd of KPMG, as well as Lord Jonathan Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

McLaughlin said the meetings in London were “very successful” and “provided an opportunity to meet with some key advisors to the prime minister and to have them hear directly from Cayman business people about our financial services industry and to better understand what we do here, including the extent of our institutional client base”.

He added, “We also discussed the EU listing process and the impact that Brexit politics would have had on that.”

The meetings, which were organised by the premier’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation, and Maritime Affairs, are part of the ongoing engagement strategy and partnership with the UK Government and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, his office said.