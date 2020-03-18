Post office to stop international mail
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service will stop all international mail service from Monday, 23 March, for three weeks, officials have said, even though cargo planes are not part of the air service ban introduced by government yesterday. The CIPS said the suspension of services was related to the restrictions on international flights as well as stopping the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release, the postal service said it was now processing international mail as a matter of urgency and asked customers to clear their post office boxes of notification slips to ensure that they collect outstanding parcels or registered mail by Friday, 20 March.
Officials also asked customers not to make any further internet orders from overseas vendors until air transportation to the Cayman Islands has returned to the normal level of service.
For now, domestic mail will continue to move between islands and post offices will remain open to provide other counter services to the public, the CIPS said, noting that they will inform the public of any changes.
Category: Local News
The Post Office is the most inefficient, idle, teeth-sucking department of government. It’s a throwback to the 70’s: badly-led, entitled, slow as hell, and they treat the public with contempt.
This is just being used as an excuse to do even less work. And imagine how long they’ll take to clear the backlog when they finally deign to handle international mail again. Two, three months at least.
CIG, we support you in your efforts against coronavirus at the moment. But this is a step too far.
Oh no. JuJu and the Postmaster won’t be able to fly to Dubai for the conference this year and receive the award for best small postal service. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is going to be a real pain for those of us who rely on our Social Security checks to survive.
This is completely unnecessary. The government has explicitly said that cargo is not affected by the restrictions and there is no reason why mail deliveries cannot continue. It’s just an excuse for a paid holiday (and not a very good excuse at that).
We have the worst postal system known to humanity. I frequently have to have mail sent to me two or three times from overseas because it just vanishes or gets returned to sender despite a valid address and valid postage paid.
With any luck we will all find suitable alternatives using courier services so that we have no need for them to ever re-open. Then we can stop funding the postal service completely.