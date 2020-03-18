Post office to stop international mail

George Town Post office

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service will stop all international mail service from Monday, 23 March, for three weeks, officials have said, even though cargo planes are not part of the air service ban introduced by government yesterday. The CIPS said the suspension of services was related to the restrictions on international flights as well as stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the postal service said it was now processing international mail as a matter of urgency and asked customers to clear their post office boxes of notification slips to ensure that they collect outstanding parcels or registered mail by Friday, 20 March.

Officials also asked customers not to make any further internet orders from overseas vendors until air transportation to the Cayman Islands has returned to the normal level of service.

For now, domestic mail will continue to move between islands and post offices will remain open to provide other counter services to the public, the CIPS said, noting that they will inform the public of any changes.